Jawa 500cc Adventure Motorcycle Debuts As A Rebadged Bristol Venturi 500

Neither the Jawa branded adventure bike nor its scrambler sibling will be launched in India

A few days back images of a scrambler wearing a Jawa branding had gone viral in the motorcycling community. This Jawa branded 500cc motorcycle was essentially a rebadged Bristol Veloce 500. Bristol is a Philippines based motorcycle manufacturer which has inked some sort of a deal with Jawa, the original brand from Czech Republic.

This bike has no relation with the Jawa motorcycles made and sold in India by Classic Legends, a Mahindra & Mahindra backed entity. The Indian company bought the rights of the Jawa brand in India and launched its first motorcycle in 2018. The bikemaker currently has three products that are exclusively manufactured in India. These are Jawa, Forty-Two and Perak.

Now, coming back to the original Czech entity, Jawa is looking to expand its footprints across Europe and hence will be extending its lineup by introducing new models in the near future. Another such model is Bristol Venturi 500, which has also been launched in Lithuania, Europe. Venturi is an adventure bike and is based on the same architecture and engine as Veloce 500.

Design

The latest images shared by Jawa Lithuania, show both the adventure bike and its scrambler sibling standing side by side to each other. While Jawa calls its version of the scrambler as ‘RVR 500’, the adventure tourer is likely to be christened as ‘RVM 500’ as inscribed on the bike’s fuel tank. Both bikes apart from the frame and engine share a lot in common in terms of features and design.

RVM 500 looks nearly identical to Venturi 500 and only differs in the livery and decals. It gets a traditional beak and tall windscreen upfront as in contemporary adventure motorcycles. The front end of the bike wears a familiar look to BMW G310GS. It flaunts a V-shaped headlamp and a muscular fuel tank upfront while the tail section gets a luggage mounting rack and rear tyre hugger.

Unlike Veloce 500, RVM 500 gets split-style seating and the dual exhaust pipes are housed onto a single canister. The adventure bike, however, rides on the exactly same 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wire-spoked rims shod by Metzeler Tubeless tyres with a block pattern. Both motorcycles even get a similar handlebar.

Mechanical Specifications

Diving deep into its specifics, RVM 500 is underpinned by a dual-beam, Diamond shape steel frame that is suspended on inverted telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear from KYB. Braking duties are handled by dual discs up front and a single disc at rear which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS from Nissin. Other features include a fully digital instrument console and a USB charging port.

RVM 500 adventure bike will be powered by the same 471cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine as offered in Veloce 500. This motor pumps out 47 bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 43 Nm at 6,500rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Internationally this bike competes against the likes of Benelli TRK 502 and Honda CB500X.