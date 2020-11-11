Jawa Motorcycle Sales Record 50k Milestone – 2 Years Since Launch

Rival Royal Enfield sold almost 67k motorcycles in single month of Oct 2020

Classic Legends has announced 50k unit sales of Jawa Motorcycles since launch in 2018. Though it is almost 2 years after launch that this feat has been achieved, Jawa claims the sales feat was achieved in an effective 12 months of full operations. At the time of launch in 2018, Jawa had aimed to sell about 90k motorcycles annually or about 7,500 units monthly.

Even though Jawa launched motorcycles in Nov 2018, it was only in April 2019 that the deliveries started. Then of course one had to deal with zero activity during specified periods of nationwide lockdown period (since March 2020), with near zero inventories owing to waiting period.

As the company embarks on its journey for the next 50k milestone, Jawa motorcycles continues to expand production capacity and dealership count. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “As the newest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market, we are proud of what we have achieved in such a short duration.” Jawa aims to register the next 50k unit sales in less than 1 year.

Best Selling Jawa

Jawa’s return to full fledged business was as recent as 2018. To get going, the company readied a production facility and sells 3 models -Jawa, Jawa forty two and Perak that not only make up the product lineup but also were tasked with the responsibility of brand resurrection. To support this, a sales network is under ongoing development, and ops have been ramped to meet customer demands.

The 50,000 motorcycles milestone is of significance to the brand as it portends a future roadmap that the company is geared up to achieve. Jawa Motorcycles views this as ‘healthy demand’ having had to contend with the 50k taking a longer time to reach owing to Covid-19 related production challenges.

The company is upbeat the next 50k units milestone will be attained in lesser time. In the meantime, Classic Legends has started exports with a batch of Jawa motorcycles being shipped to Europe, and Nepal. Only last month, the company celebrated delivery of 2000 Perak units, making it the best-selling Jawa.

Perak

Perak roots goes back to the 1940s, during the time of the Nazi German’s rule in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. In those difficult times, there was a man dressed in black who moved in the shadows. It was rumoured that this strange figure was portrayed as a Czech hero.

He gave the people a sense of comfort, leapt out of the darkness and was indestructible, not afraid of the German troupes or the ‘Bullet’. Though the Germans tried to capture this figure, which came to be called ‘Perak’, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Jawa Perak BS6, priced at Rs.1.94 lakhs, is presented in a single colour option. Buyers can avail the Perak with a zero down payment scheme or an EMI of Rs.6,666 along with an exchange program of upto Rs.5,000.