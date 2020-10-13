Jawa Motorcycles Nepal Launch Price – NPR 6.2 L (INR 3.9 L) Onwards

2020 BS6 Jawa, and Jawa 42 exports from India to Nepal begin

With Jawa manufacturing underway in India since 2019, the company is periodically reaching into new markets to strengthen exports. The vehicle range comprises of Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, and Perak. From today, sales begins in Nepal with Jawa and Jawa 42 motorcycles.

Classic Legends has appointed Agni Motoinc Pvt Ltd, as its official distributor-partner in Nepal. The company already has established credence as the sole authorized distributor of Mahindra’s range of PVs and CVs in Nepal. With Classic Legends being a Mahindra subsidiary, distributor-partner selection was but a natural one.

Jawa Nepal Agni MotoInc dealerships

Operations are being started with dealerships located at Uttardhoka and Teku in Kathmandu, and the dealership network will be increased over time. The motorcycles are being exported to Nepal as Completely Built Units (CBU). Jawa Perak will also be launched in Nepal soon. Bookings for the same has also started from today in Nepal.

Jawa Nepal Prices

Both Jawa motorcycles are available in single, or dual channel ABS. Jawa 42 is available at a price of Nepal Rupees NPR 6,20,000 (INR 3.9 lakh) for the single-channel ABS variant, and NPR 6,48,000 (INR 4.08 lakh) for the dual-channel ABS. Jawa Classic is available at a price of NPR 6,48,500 (INR 4.08 lakh), and NPR 6,76,500 (INR 4.26 lakh), respectively. As you can see, the prices in Nepal are more than double than the prices in India.

This makes the Jawa twins more pricey than Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Nepal. Powered by a 346 cc engine, Bullet Electra and Classic 350 are priced at NPR 4,32,000, and NPR 4,49,000, respectively. This effectively means the more powerful segment rivals from Royal Enfield are being retailed at a lower price than Jawa bikes.

Jawa Specs Nepal

Powered by a BS6 compliant 293cc engine that returns 27bhp and 28NM of torque, paired to a six speed gearbox, Jawa’s foray into Nepal takes competition to the Royal Enfield 350 series. For Jawa customers in Nepal, the colour range is wide, features are retro inspired yet modern, and the bikes feature rear gas-charged twin shock absorbers, and front telescopic forks. Braking is via a front disc brake, and rear drum brake. Kerb weight stands at 170kg, and fuel tank capacity is 14 litres.

With imports just beginning, the segment gets a wee bit bigger in Nepal. The segment also includes Benelli Leoncino 250, and Italjet Buccaneer 250 in Nepal, and Royal Enfield 3500c cc bikes. The Retro Classic 350cc segment is dominated by Royal Enfield, a brand that already does business in Nepal. Both Royal Enfield and Jawa bikes sold in Nepal are manufactured in India. However, Nepal’s high import tax and custom duty considerations swell vehicle prices to the point of being exorbitant.

Jawa Europe operations too are underway, where Jawa is listed as Jawa CL. While specs for Nepal and India are identical, tech spec variations exist between the model sold in India, and the model sold in Europe. On the backdrop of low base sales in September 2019, last month company was able to report retail sales growth at 2,121 units sold, up 42.16 percent from 1,492 units reported in Sep ‘19.