Jawa Perak continues testing – ARAI homologation pending?

Jawa Motorcycles had postponed deliveries of its new Perak bobber due to COVID-19

Czech-origin Jawa Motorcycles currently has three products in its Indian portfolio: 42, Jawa (or ‘Classic’) and Perak. The former two were updated to BS6 emission norms earlier this year while the bobber-style Jawa Perak was BS6-compliant right from the start. BS6 prices for the Jawa 42 and Classic start at Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 1.73 lakh, respectively. On the other hand, the range-topping Perak carries a price tag of Rs 1.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Jawa Motorcycles is owned by Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra. The company recently shared its plans to debut in European markets where its primary rival continues to be Royal Enfield. Though the modern-day Jawa models are (arguably) compelling choices in their segments, prolonged waiting periods and other uncertainties have hindered with their sales from the very beginning. It is worth mentioning that both the Jawa Classic and Jawa 42 had received an overwhelming market response when they were launched back in November 2018.

The Jawa Perak, which debuted at the same venue, was launched exactly a year later. Bookings for the same commenced on 1 January 2020 and Jawa Motorcycles initially planned to begin deliveries on 2 April 2020. However, this was the same time when India’s COVID-19 lockdown protocol was at its peak. The company had to postpone the schedule indefinitely as its Chinese supply chains were blocked due to the pandemic.

RushLane reader Prem Kumar has spotted a random Jawa Perak doing test runs on the Mumbai-Pune highway. Since the single-seater bobber motorcycle was already unveiled in full alongside its complete specifications, we think this could be part of a final ironing-out process. In fact, our sources reveal that the motorcycle is yet to be homologated by ARAI. Several Jawa dealerships still have the Perak on display and in some cases, for test rides as well. There is a long waiting list for the new Jawa Perak.

The Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc (bore x stroke: 81x65mm) liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder motor good for 30bhp and 31Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the lesser Jawa siblings employ a 293cc (bore x stroke: 76x65mm) version of the same power plant. It churns out 27bhp and 28Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is common across the range.

Once launched, the Jawa Perak will not have any direct rivals but a few alternatives (including the more practical ‘Jawa’ and 42). Royal Enfield is apparently working on the next-gen ‘UCE 350’ models, starting with the Meteor 350. Over the months, another interesting Royal Enfield prototype was spied quite a few times whilst testing.