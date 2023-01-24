Jawa Tawang Edition Launch Price Rs 20k More Than Std Variant

Jawa 42 ‘Tawang Edition’ is limited to 100 units and is exclusively on offer in North-Eastern States of India

Jawa Motorcycles has launched exclusive Jawa 42 ‘Tawang Edition’ at the Torgya Festival in Tawang. Inspired by the mythical ‘Lungta’or Wind Horse, the ‘Tawang Edition’ was launched on this occasion and in this region of India which is regaled as the motorcycling haven for biking aficionados.

Jawa 42 ‘Tawang Edition’ was unveiled by Mr Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Sonam Chombay, Commissioner to CM and Mr Oken Tayeng, Chairman – Adventure Tour Operator Association of India, NE Chapter. A few units of this special edition bike were also handed over to customers.

Jawa Tawang Edition Limited To 100 Units

Based on the Jawa 42, this Tawang Edition is identical to its standard counterpart except for a few accents specific to the area. For example, it gets a Lungta motif on its fuel tank and fender. This mythical wind horse symbolizes prosperity and good fortune.

Lungta for a Tibetan means fortune or good luck and combines the speed of wind and strength of a horse to carry prayers to heaven. The new Jawa 42 also gets inscriptions inspired by the North-Eastern region and a bronze medallion distinctive to each unit.

The Torgya festival is celebrated over two days in Tawang by the Monpa community of Arunachal Pradesh. It brings in the New Year and includes a series of dances and acts of worship and wards off external energy from the earth that can cause harm and natural calamities.

New Features, Prices

Jawa Tawang Edition shares all features with the 42 that includes 17/18 inch alloy wheels, flyscreen, headlamp grille and bar end mirrors. It also draws its power via the same 293cc, liquid cooled, fuel injected engine that offers 26.95 hp power and 26.84 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox with cross port technology. It also receives telescopic forks and dual spring suspension and disc brakes at the front and rear along with single channel or dual channel ABS.

Considering its exclusivity to the North-Eastern Region of India and its special limited edition units, the Jawa 42 ‘Tawang Edition’ is priced at Rs 20,000 over the cost of Jawa 42 Version 2.1 which currently sells at Rs 1,94,142 (ex-showroom).

The Jawa 42 Tawang edition commands a price of Rs 2.45 lakhs (on-road including accessories like jacket, helmet and registration). Jawa 42 competes with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H’Ness CB 350, Ronin and Hunter 350.