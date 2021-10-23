Jedi Vision K750 Motorcycle Concept Debuts With Futuristic Design

Jinnan Jedi has managed to create something homegrown and fairly original which would cater to select international markets

For some Chinese automobile designers, there isn’t much of a difference between plagiarism and inspiration. This fact has been established with the numerous rip-offs we have covered over the past few years. These select few Chinese brands have managed to get a bad name for the entire Chinese design industry.

However, there are some brands that are trying to change this perception about Chinese automakers and seriously putting an effort into developing genuine and quality products for international markets. Jinan Jedi is one of the manufacturers willing to bring a change in the Chinese automotive industry.

Jedi Vision K750 Concept – Futuristic Styling

The company has revealed a new concept motorcycle named Vision K750 which is far from anything displayed on a global stage. Unveiled at the CIMA (China International Motorcycle Exhibition) show in China, the superbike concept has provided a platform for a series of new launches from a relatively unknown brand in other parts of the world.

The bikemaker has been known to develop motorcycles for Chinese police and security services but is steadily shifting towards the consumer market. Since it is just a concept, many elements on this bike look outrageous.

At the same time, it presents a futuristic appeal in terms of design. Certain highlights which catch our attention include an LED headlight with 76 triangular shards in its internals and flaked by boomerang-shaped DRLs on both sides.

A similar design has been used in the LED taillamps with multiple triangular elements tucked into cowls in the seat unit. Further, the bulbous side fairings and a muscular fuel tank give it the appeal of a sharp-looking sports bike. While the overall design is unique, the front end has a hint of KTM RC 8 while the rear end seems to be inspired by Ducati Panigale.

Mechanical Specs

K750 Concept is based on a familiar cast aluminum chassis that also underpins other production models from Jedi like the JFR750 naked roadster and GTR750 sports tourer. The architecture has been designed by Suter in Switzerland. This frame sits on upside-down forks at front and mono-shock at rear.

Braking hardware comprises twin disc brakes at front and a single disc at rear chewed down by Brembo calipers. Powering the K750 is the same 730cc parallel-twin DOHC engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This powertrain returns an output of 68 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 67 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This puts the K750 against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 650.