Jeep Classic SUV Goes Electric – Debuts As A Concept

Jeep CJ series is one of the most iconic car model the world as seen – It was on sale in India as well, thanks to Mahindra

The Jeep Classic was in production from 1944 to 1986. It is what paved the way for the modern day Wrangler. The current Jeep Wrangler is the spiritual successor to the Jeep CJ Classic from last century. Now, the Classic Jeep SUV has made a comeback of sorts at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Jeep CJ Surge Concept is currently on display at 2022 SEMA Show. It has been developed by Mopar – a performance and accessories division owned by Stellantis. Mopar says this is a concept for future propulsion systems for enthusiasts to convert classic cars and current cars into EVs. Looking at the Jeep CJ Surge Concept, we say it is a job well done.

Jeep CJ Classic Electric SUV

So what’s pumping under the hood? A big V8 lump of an engine that displaces 7L or 8L and makes enough power to pull a cow? Actually, no. There is sensibility in this build, which is unlike many American products. This Jeep CJ Surge Concept is an electric vehicle. It has a battery pack in its boot and custom motor mounts under its hood (not calling it a bonnet, coz it is American).

In the long run, this is a very sensible concept by Mopar and one that should be brought to production immediately. America is the second-largest automotive market in the world. Car modding culture in America is like second nature. Buying a classic car and plonking a Chevy LS1 engine or something similar in it is a common sight.

Many 4W and 2W manufacturers sell their engines for swaps and builds, keeping this modding culture booming. EV conversion kits like this would make more sense as we head into the future. Wouldn’t you say?

Specs & Features

Jeep CJ Surge Concept EV gets a 400V scalable electric drive module that is capable of making 268 bhp. This motor sends power to all 4 wheels via a 2-speed transfer case with selectable gearing. Providing juice to this motor, we have 24 Li-ion battery modules that form its battery pack that can hold up to 50 kWh worth of capacity.

It gets a 2” lift-kit, obviously. Enhancing its go-anywhere-ability, we have Dana 44 Crate axles by Jeep Performance Parts. Jeep CJ Surge Concept rides on colossal 35” BF Goodrich AT tyres that give it a lot of presence. The essence of its donor Jeep is kept intact and in fact, Mopar has added to it. We can see Wrangler JK Rubicon bumpers, Warn winch, LED headlights and more.

Insides get an overhaul too with a center console derived from Wrangler JK Rubicon. Custom seats, a roll cage, trimmed windshield add to the aesthetics and make this a proper vintage, yet modern Jeep. Finished in a Copper Canyon shade with Surf Blue accents, Jeep CJ Surge Concept is instantly recognisable as a Jeep from a mile away.