Jeep Commander (Meridian) SUV Flaunts Off Roading Prowess In New Video

The Ranjangaon-based plant of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will serve as a manufacturing hub for all right-hand driven spec of Commander

Jeep recently took the wraps out of its upcoming seven-seater SUV called Commander which is based on the same platform as Compass. The SUV made its debut in Brazil a few days back and is expected to go on sale in the country in a few weeks.

In India, however, it is likely to be called ‘Meridian’ and is expected to hit showrooms by early next year. As a brand, Jeep has a strong legacy of building vehicles meant for off-roading and that is continued in its current crop of cars.

Needless to say, Commander builds on that reputation to a great extent. In a video uploaded by YouTube channel YOUCAR, the big SUV is seen showcasing its off-roading skills and overcoming treacherous obstacles with finesse.

Commander’s Off-roading skills

Despite being a premium luxury, Commander doesn’t mind going off tarmac and getting a little dirty while performing various off road challenges. This is very crucial for the three-row SUV especially since its rivals in India such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster are more than decent off-roaders and in order to compete with them, it needs to be equally impressive on undulated paths as on the road.

In the video, we see Commander pulling off different challenges starting with driving down a steep slope. The obstacles become stiffer as the video proceeds. The SUV is seen carrying out an axle twister run pulling it off with ease. It also aces the wheel articulation tests effortlessly. Next up, it is seen climbing a flight of stairs without too much difficulty.

Throughout the course of the video, we witness the SUV trotting along various kinds of terrains such as gravel, sand and even boulders and logs with utmost prowess. The most impressive part though is that Commander accomplishes all these tasks at moderately high speeds. It will be interesting to see when it comes to India and will be pitted against its nearest rivals.

Engine & Drivetrain options

Obviously, Commander’s 4×4 drivetrain has a lot to do with this trail bashing but it will only be offered with its diesel engine option. The 2.0-litre Multijet oil burner pumps out 178 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The all-wheel-drive system gets features such as differential lock, Hill Descent Control, and terrain modes (Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto).

On the other hand, Commander will also be offered a 1.3-litre petrol engine which will only send power to the front wheels. This unit is rated to deliver 185 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque on Commander and is coupled with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Both these powertrains are derived from its 5-seater sibling Compass. In India, only the diesel unit is expected to be offered.