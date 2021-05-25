Jeep Commander SUV For India Render – Decisive, Bold And Stately

In the Indian market, Jeep Commander is expected to debut in first half of 2022

Codenamed H6, Jeep’s three-row SUV is expected to borrow quite a few design elements from new-gen Compass. However, it will pack in several unique features that will give it a distinctive identity. A new rendering has surfaced online, which gives us an idea about how the vehicle might look like.

Jeep H6 design and styling

Jeep H6 exudes confidence in every square inch. Some of the key features include signature 7-slat grille with chrome surrounds, sleek LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, wide air intake, and sculpted bonnet.

The side profile stands out with its thick body cladding, sporty alloy wheels, black pillars and roof, dual-tone rear view mirrors and chrome lining on the windows. At the rear, the SUV has wraparound LED tail lamps and prominent bumper.

On the inside, Jeep H6 will offer a range of premium and hi-tech features. It could be made available in a 6-seat variant as well, which will have captain seats in the middle row. Some key features could include ventilated seats, cruise control and panoramic sunroof.

Jeep H6 engine

Powering Jeep’s three-row SUV will be the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet diesel unit that does duty on Compass. However, it will be tuned to deliver higher power, somewhere around 200 bhp. On Compass, the engine dishes out 173 bhp of max power. Jeep H6 could be offered with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. 4×4 variants could also be on offer.

Commander name unlikely for India

Jeep H6 three-row SUV could be launched with different names in different markets. For example, spy shots from China reveal its name as ‘Grand Commander’. In the Indian market, Jeep could use an altogether different name for H6. That’s because Mahindra earlier used to sell a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) named Commander. Although Mahindra no longer owns that trademark, it is unlikely that Jeep will revive a name that was used earlier by another auto company.

Use of Commander name is unlikely also because Jeep’s parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Mahindra have been battling copyright violations involving design of Roxor SUV. FCA has even issued legal notices about Thar’s launch in Australia. For these reasons, Jeep H6 could get a completely new name in India. As may be recalled, Jeep had earlier registered ‘Patriot’ name in India. However, it’s not certain if it will be used for H6 or Jeep’s upcoming compact SUV.

When launched, Jeep H6 will take on other three-row monocoque SUVs in the Indian market such as Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. Other rivals will include Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Source