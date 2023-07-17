Jeep Compass, Meridian Assured Buyback Program – EMIs From Rs 40k

Under the Adventure Assured Program Jeep buyers can avail lower EMIs from Rs 39,999 along with buyback, maintenance and repairs for all variants of Jeep Compass and Meridian

Jeep India, currently at No.14 on the car sales list in June 2023 with 493 units sold and 0.15 percent market share has introduced new incentive programs to enhance ownership experience and reach out to customers with special benefits.

Jeep India has entered into an alliance with ALD Automotive, a leading mobility solutions company specializing in vehicle leasing and fleet management. Under this, the company is offering an all-inclusive EMI package lower at 27 percent and starting at Rs 39,999. Jeep Adventure Assured Program includes on road vehicle cost, assured buyback, extended warranty, roadside assistance and 1st year insurance along with repairs and annual maintenance.

Though the company retails models such as the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in India, this scheme is being offered only on all variants of Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian. The program is currently being extended to buyers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad while it will be launching in other cities too based on demand.

Key Features of Adventure Assured Program

Under the Adventure Assured Program, there is assurance of buyback. Buyers can be free of uncertainty of buyback as ALD assures a buyback of upto 55 percent of the vehicle ex-showroom cost for 3 year and 4 year periods with mileage upto 20,000 kms/year.

Adventure Assured Program also offers extended warranty so as to save buyers the added cost of repairs. It also shows off the company’s confidence in the quality and durability of its models. ALD Automotive covers annual maintenance and all service and inspection costs so that the Jeep Compass and Meridian are always well maintained. It also covers repairs and under this scheme even tyres and batteries are covered.

Roadside assistance is also a part of this program under which Jeep buyers are assured of 24×7 roadside assistance across the country. Issues such as dead battery or flat tyre or any other sort of repairs will be attended to by Jeep service personnel. A comprehensive insurance cover for the 1st year is also a part of the program offered by ALD.

Jeep Monsoon Package

Jeep India has also announced a month long monsoon service pack. This is being offered on all models under its portfolio. The monsoon pack includes a vehicle health checkup so as to ensure that all Jeep vehicles run smoothly during the monsoons.

The vehicles undergo a 40 point check that covers all vital parts. It includes free balancing and alignment with 4 tyre replacements and 10 percent discount on select accessories and spare parts while there is a 50 percent discount on select merchandise.

In April 2023, the company introduced two new variants of its Meridian premium mid-size SUV. These include the Meridian X and Meridian Upland. These two models also come in with a premium customer care program under which it offers 3 years comprehensive warranty, express service package, Jeep Courtesy Edge, Jeep Genius and Jeep Adventure Concierge.