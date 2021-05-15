Jeep Grand Commander Photos Leak – Compass 7 Seater To Rival Fortuner?

Jeep seven-seat SUV H6 will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has been working on a seven-seater derivative of the Compass (codenamed H6) for quite some time now. Recently it was announced that the H6 would not carry the nameplate of Compass and that it would wear its individual branding. This was confirmed in a teaser video, which stated that the name would end with letters ‘ER’.

A few days later, patent info leaked, which suggested that the Jeep Compass 7 seater could be named as Commander. But now, as per latest spy shots, it will be named Grand Commander. Images are credit to AutoHome China.

To be launched first in China, the 7 seater Compass will be christened as Grand Commander. It follows the launch of facelifted Compass 5 seater, which was also launched first in China late last year. The updated 5-seater Compass was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 17.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Exterior Design

Jeep Grand Commander will borrow several design cues from its smaller sibling, although there will be some cosmetic changes to its design as well in order to distinguish itself from Compass. In addition, this three-row SUV will also feature larger doors for easier ingress and egress for rear passengers.

Its rear end is expected to be completely revised due to its extended overhang. It will feature a unique design at rear which will resemble Grand Cherokee L and Grand Wagoneer’s concept.

Its front fascia will flaunt a 7-slat grille with chrome surrounding, wide air intakes, sleek headlights and a muscular bonnet giving it an aggressive look. Other design highlights will include roof rails, designer alloy wheels, a flatter tailgate and body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

Interiors of Cabin and Features

Interiors of the upcoming H6 are expected to be rich in premiumness and features. Those who like to be chauffeur-driven and seek for a more luxurious experience could opt for a 6-seater variant with captain seats in the middle row. Some notable features expected to find a place in its equipment list are a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electronic stability program, cruise control, hill launch and descent control, traction control and lots more.

This new SUV will be offered with a single powertrain option- a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet diesel unit which also powers Compass. Although the power output is expected to be a lot higher around 200 bhp instead of 173 bhp offered in the 5-seater SUV. Transmission duties will be handled either by a six-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. 4×4 drive will be made available as option.

India Launch Plans

This new seven-seater SUV’s launch has been deferred to next year. It was earlier expected to make its debut in India later this year. Launch of the upcoming H6 is expected to take place in May or June next year.

FCA India has announced that its facility in Ranjangaon near Pune in Maharashtra would become the manufacturing hub for all right-hand driven markets in the world. Its left-hand drive variant has been codenamed H1. Production for the right-hand driven version of the SUV codenamed H6 is planned to commence from April 2022.

The upcoming H6 will be underpinned by the same platform as the updated Compass. It remains to be seen if the 7 seater Compass is named as Grand Commander in India or not, as the name Commander is patented by Mahindra in India. Once launched, it will rival the likes of MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, etc.

