Jeep India enters used car market with SELECTEDforYOU

With new car sales hit by lockdown, car brands are trying new avenues to reduce losses

Jeep India pre-owned vehicle business known as ‘SELECTEDforYOU’ is now operational. The new business avenue comes a good three years after Jeep India first began selling cars here. With a new certified pre-owned vehicle business and about 60,000 Jeep Compass SUVs on the road, potential buyers can trade in any vehicle for a new or a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass. Yes, Jeep SELECTEDforYOU will cater to all used cars, and not specifically to Compass.

For now, SELECTEDforYOU is operational in 42 FCA dealerships across major cities. This number will be increased to 65 by August 2020. SELECTEDforYOU pilot ops was introduced in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2019 and will be expanded nationwide.

The platform accepts vehicles from all brands to trade for a new or pre-owned Jeep Compass. Pre-owned Jeep Compass vehicles on sales are certified post a 125-point inspection check. Past ownership records are thoroughly vetted., and service records verified. Extensive pre-sale on-road testing is undertaken. Once cleared, a certified Jeep Compass is offered with a warranty of 36 months or 60,000 kms (whichever comes earlier). 24×7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) is offered.

Dr. Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “The Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers. SELECTEDforYOU, being cultivated as a shop-in-shop business model, assures trust, confidence and peace of mind for customers.

A certified pre-owned Jeep Compass under SELECTEDforYOU, promises high quality, certified standards and will be as reliable as our straight from the factory model. We are entering the pre-owned vehicle business also because are gearing up to launch all-new Jeep models in India and Jeep customers will have the opportunity to upgrade.”

Those interested are guaranteed of a ‘fit-for-purchase certification’ that involves technical, service and ownership verification, and can go ahead by registering online. For Jeep India, Compass is its volume product, and has helped forge a strong brand identity despite moderate sales. Since Jeep India is largely dependant on Compass, the manufacturer has over time continually revised variants to keep the lineup feeling invigorated.

With the new pre-owned business becoming fully functional, Jeep India will have successfully introduced a new business avenue of used car market. The platform is especially useful for those who are on the lookout for a used Compass because it comes with company guarantees that instill confidence in potential buyers.