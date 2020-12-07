Jehan Daruvala Becomes 1st Indian To Win Formula 2 Race

It was a thrilling battle against F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ticktum in which the 22 year old Jehan created history

India’s Jehan Daruvala has created history by becoming the first India to win an F2 Race. His success was seen during the Sakhir Grand Prix held in Bahrain. What is even more noteworthy is that this was his maiden win in Formula 2 and was a thrilling competition against F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ticktum in the support race of the season-ending Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Jehan Thanks his Supporters

Following this momentous win, Jehan thanked his team and supports and said his goal was to make himself and his country proud. “P1!! Feels really good to end the season on a high.. A big thank you to team and everyone who’s supported me throughout the season …See you next year.”

Season ending F2 Race

The win by 22 yr old Jehan Daruvala, also resulted in the playing of Indian National Anthem at the F2 podium for the first time – a proud moment for Indian motorsport as well as the entire country. Jehan won the race for the Carlin team ahead of Yuki Tsunodo and Dan Ticktum.

Jehan had a good start from second on the grid. Racing alongside Daniel Ticktum even as Ticktum squeezed Jehan on the inside allowing Schumacher to speed ahead of both of them.

Ticktum then took the lead ahead of both Schumacher and Jehan in second and third spot respectively, however Jehan soon surpassed Schumacher to get into a second spot. Mick is Michael Schumacher’s son and is scheduled to debut at the F1 race next year. Mick is also the champion of F2 season this year.

Jehan was once again overtaken by Schumacher, putting him in third place but the fight continued between Jehan and Schumacher for second and third place. Jehan again set off ahead to speed past Ticktum but was unable to overtake.

It was finally with less than 10 laps to go that Jehan succeeded to move past Ticktum and finally receive the chequered flag. His Japanese teammate, Yuki Tsunoda came in second at 3.5 seconds behind Jehan while Ticktum was in a third spot, 3.9 seconds behind Tsunoda. Mick Schumacher, who was in the top three for a major part of the race finished 18th.