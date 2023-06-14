Rally-Ready Jimny Dakar Edition Render: A Tribute to Gypsy’s Iconic Heritage

Gypsy is one of the most iconic rally vehicle of the past until 1993 and forms base of inspiration for Bimble Designs’ Jimny Dakar Edition

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is one of the most iconic vehicles in Indian automobile market. It has procured legend status already and the company has launched Jimny to carry on Gypsy’s legacy. Jimny prices start from Rs. 12.74 lakh and go till Rs. 15.05 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Even though Gypsy is discontinued, people are still comparing it with Jimny.

Bimble Designs has done something similar and rendered Jimny Dakar Edition. Design inspirations are immediately visible from Gypsy. Especially its White shade along with White shade on its off-road worthy alloy wheels. Other than the White shade, Bimble Designs has added a multitude of new add-ons to this render to make Jimny Rally-ready.

Rally-Ready Jimny Dakar Edition Render – Powerhouse

For starters, Jimny Dakar Edition by Bimble Designs gets suspension lift kit that takes the ground clearance quite high. There are wide wheel arches, but these BFGoodrich M/T (Mud Terrain) tyres wrapped on off-road-worthy alloy wheels jut out quite a but. There is a new custom off-road bumper, taking the approach angle virtually close to infinity.

Bimble Designs have added additional roll cages underneath the front grille that should be sturdy enough to equip a high-torque winch. Brake calipers get yellow paint matching BFGoodrich logo on tyres. Rear gets disc brakes too.

Water wading capability of Jimny Dakar Edition benefits with the addition of a high-set snorkel. The Maruti Suzuki branding on the windshield eats into the glass area. But considering that this is for Dakar Rally, this branding is a welcome addition as it cuts down on sun’s glare on the desert. Jimny’s clamshell bonnet gets an upgrade in the form of two giant hood scoops.

Bimble Designs has replaced rear door glass and quarter panel glass with sheet metal as it is lighter than glass. There are a multitude of stickers from every major rally team sponsors in existence. From the factory, Jimny gets solid axles at both ends and with these tyres, off-road ability gets enhanced.

Bimble Designs’ Dakar-Inspired Gem

Engine is likely to be the sole sore point on Jimny Dakar Edition. We say this because the stock 1.5L NA petrol engine only makes 103 bhp of power and 134 Nm of torque. This engine in this state of tune, will definitely struggle to even roll these fat tyres wrapped to large forged off-road-worthy wheels.

Rally vehicles are usually modded to the max. So, we hope there is a big turbo under the bonnet along with sturdier drive components and forged engine components. Bimble Designs have added a large roof rack to their render which will hamper aerodynamics. But Jimny has aerodynamics of a brick, to begin with. So, it doesn’t matter, anyway.

This rack has 8 custom flood lights and if you think that’s excess, there are two on its bonnet along with additional four lights on front bumper. These auxiliary lights are 14 in total and can turn night into day, which is useful in rally-spec vehicles like this.

Image Source