Joy Electric Scooter, Motorcycle Sales Aug 2021 – Records 435% Growth

Joy e-Bike reports wholesales at 2,001 units in August 2001, it’s highest ever

The company clocked the highest ever monthly sales of a sizeable 2k units. Having sold 2001 units helped register sales growth of 435 percent YoY. In August 2020, 374 units were sold. MoM sales growth stood at 112 percent, up from 945 units sold in July 2021.

Joy e-bike’s range of smart electric two-wheelers with performance driven features, and a plethora of conveniences is certainly working in its favour. A short while ago, the question could be what is Joy e-bike. Today, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd (BSE Code: 538970) is listed on BSE. The company now aims to reach out to wider consumers across India through its next generation products.

Joy e-Bike dealership network expansion

As mentioned above, the company is focused on strengthening its customer base across the country to build on sales momentum. The manufacturer is responding to high booking orders in dealerships especially in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan where the demand for electric two-wheelers is witnessing significant growth. To support this growth, Joy e-bikes has also announced an expansion in its dealer network.

Joy e-Bike is aiming to continue the good momentum generated over the year and hopes to make its products sell on a larger scale. A continued effort to this end has been through new outlets over the last couple of months.

This has increased brand reach, and increased demand for the manufacturer’s products. The product line-up is now varied, and Joy e-Bike is confident of meeting the needs of customers with improved service levels.

Highest ever growth in the coming festive season

Electric two-wheelers are shaping up to be quite the preferred choice of the customers. While the initial understanding of electric vehicles revolved around reducing emissions and saving the environment, that dialogue has evolved. The current discussion involves cost effectiveness and savings. With fuel prices on the hike, electric vehicles are now being marketed as a longterm solution that does away with refuelling.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “Our primary focus for the current financial year is to strengthen our market presence in every part of the country as we are witnessing good growth in demand for our entire product portfolio.

Further, the inquiries have increased significantly and, we have received high booking orders across our dealerships especially in markets like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. As electric two-wheelers are becoming the most preferred choice of the customers, we are expecting the highest ever growth in the coming festive season.”