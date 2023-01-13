Joy Mihos Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.49 L – New E Motorcycle, Rickshaw

Production of the MIHOS e-scooter will be conducted from the company’s manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat

WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd has introduced a retro styled electric scooter in India. This high-speed electric scooter is called the ‘MIHOS’. It comes in with Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD) to offer a higher level of durability to buyers in the country.

Bookings of the Joy Mihos Electric Scooter is now open and deliveries are slated to commence in a phased manner. The MIHOS e-scooter will find no dearth of competition in India new electric two wheelers are being launched at super pace considering its increased demand noted in the past year.

Joy Mihos Electric Scooter

The new MIHOS e-scooter has been designed and developed by WardWizard’s R&D team in Vadodara, It comes in with advanced technology, and user-friendly features among which is a vehicle sound simulator for additional safety.

It receives the ‘Joy E- connect app’ for one-tap control for Mihos Connect and control via Bluetooth. It is also GPS enabled offering real time position and geo-fencing along with other features and it also receives remote applications so as to be tracked and give information of battery status to the user remotely.

On board features include a wide seat for better riding comfort while body panels are made of Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD) that relate to better durability and flexibility so as to absorb maximum impact. Colour options include Metallic Blue, Solid Black Glossy, Solid Yellow Glossy and Pearl White while the MIHOS carries a price tag of Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-sh.

Features also include reverse mode, anti-theft regenerative braking, geo fencing and keyless function along with CAB based intelligent electronics. Safety equipment also includes a side stand sensor and hydraulic combi-braking system (CBS). The MIHOS e-scooter stands 1,864mm in length, 700mm in width and 1,178mm in height while it gets an extended wheelbase of 1,360mm and ground clearance of 175mm.

Battery, Charging, Top Speed

WardWizard Joy Mihos Electric Scooter draws its power via a 74V40Ah Li-ion battery with Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) technology. This NMC battery offers advanced performance and is capable of higher energy density and longer life cycles with energy content of 2.5 kWh. The battery can withstand shock loads and has been put through rigorous testing in terms of reliability.

A set of safety sensors ensure over current protection and thermal cut off so as to adhere to the changing weather conditions in the country. Charging is possible in a matter of 4 hours so as to offer a range of 100 kms on single charge. Acceleration from 0-40 km/h is possible in under 7 seconds. The e-scooter gets telescopic suspension along with reverse spring suspension at the front and rear respectively.

Joy Rockefeller Electric Motorcycle

Along with the MIHOS, WardWizard also revealed details of the Rockefeller commuter bike which the company plans to introduce into the country. Showcased as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, the commuter bike, that receives retro styling with a rounded headlamp and single piece seating, is planned for launch at the end of 2024. They have also unveiled an electric rickshaw, which will be launched in the coming months.