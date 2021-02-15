Kabira Electric Motorcycles KM3000, KM4000 Launch Price Rs 1.27L, Rs 1.37 L

Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles at over Rs 1.25 lakhs

Dialogues around electric vehicles may not appear to be getting the push they require for the discussion to be a dominating one. But this hasn’t stopped manufacturers from ensuring product development that takes into consideration all modern features one would find on a non-electric vehicle.

Kabira KM 3000 and 4000 feature a DeltaEV BLDC Hub Motor and DeltaEV Smart FOC Controller. Other features include a smart dashboard, 450 Nits Brightness, fireproof battery pack, smart riding modes and mobile app connectivity. Designed for performance, both bikes use a universal Type 2 Charger, and LFP (Lithium Ion) battery pack. Launch price is listed at Rs 1,26,990 for KM 3000, and Rs 1,36,990 for KM 4000.

KM4000 – fastest electric bike

Kabira KM 3000 features an alloy steel chassis. Kabira Mobility refers to KM4000 as the fastest electric bike. For now competition is minimal considering only Revolt sells e-motorcycles here. The rest of the electric two-wheels segment is filled with a range of low and high-speed scooters.

This gives Kabira Mobility a stepping stone that they can capitalise on considering competition is less. The electric bike is said to have the longest ride range in India. It also features dual front disc brakes, alloy steel chassis, and inverted forks.

Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 Specs

Kabira KM3000 works on a 3,500 W motor with peak power at 6,000 W. Top speed is pegged at 100 kmph. 0-100 acceleration is pegged at 3.3 seconds. Drive modes influence drive range. Eco range is listed at 120 kms, City range at 95 kms, and Sports range at 60 kms. Battery usable capacity is listed at 4.0 kWh, nominal voltage at 73.6v.

Kabira KM4000 works on a 6,000 W motor with peak power at 8,000 W. Top speed is pegged at 120 kmph. 0-100 acceleration takes 3.1 seconds. Drive range for Eco mode is listed at 150 kms, City range at 110 kms, and Sports range at 90 kms. Battery usable capacity is listed at 4.5 kWh, and nominal voltage at 73.6v.

Charging specs vary too. Eco Charge time from 0 – 80 percent is listed at 2 hr 50 min, and 0 – 100 percent at 6 hrs 30 minutes. Boost charge from 0-80 percent can be attained in 50 minutes. Charge times remain same for both KM3000 and KM4000. Both bikes use CBS braking system, and rear single disc brake. the KM3000 unit has a front single disc brake, and the KM4000 unit features dual disc brakes in front.

Dimensions vary for both motorcycles. KM3000 length is listed aas 2,100 mm, width at 760 mm, and height at 1,200mm, and wheelbase of 1,430 mm. Ground clearance is at 170 mm, seat height at 830mm, and kerb weight of 138 kg. KM4000 length is listed aas 2,050 mm, width at 740 mm, and height at 1,280mm, and wheelbase of 1,500 mm. Ground clearance is at 200 mm, seat height at 800 mm, and kerb weight of 147 kg.