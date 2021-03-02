Kabira Electric Motorcycles 1st Batch Of 5,000 Units Sold Out In 4 Days

Kabira Mobility Electric Motorcycles KM3000 and KM4000 are sold out for now

New vehicle bookings are quite rightly the backbone of a brand’s existence. And having greater control on how these bookings are dispatched in timely manner is the winning strategy.

A fortnight ago, Kabira Mobility launch two electric motorcycles. KM3000 and KM4000 at a launch price of Rs 1.27L and Rs 1.37L, respectively. The manufacturer has now confirmed its first batch is sold out. The current order book is 5,000 units strong. And it took 4 days to get the confirmations.

Potential for electric motorcycles

Kabira KM3000 Electric Motorcycle comes with a range of 120 kms while the KM4000 comes with a 150 kms range. Given the overwhelming response to the first time manufacturers launchpad, if the bikes have piqued your interest, you’ll simply have to wait it out. The current diversion will allow Kabira Mobility to plan production and dispatch effectively for logistics to be optimal.

As the EV market in India adapt and strengthens, it’s the availability of electric motorcycles in all its glory that will enthral us one day. Current market trends show motorcycles being the top purchase among vehicle types. But for now there’s even lesser than a handful of electric motorcycles being sold in India.

Handful of electric motorcycles

While traditionally scooters trail motorcycle sales, for now e-scooters have bucked the trend for electric two-wheelers. Since there are a growing number of low-speed electric scooters that contribute to sales, electric scooter sales is way more than motorcycles for electric two-wheelers.

Some of these scooters can be ridden without a licence or even having to register the unit. And for a while, until EV policies are more exacting and specific, multiple factors will aid and encourage the low-speed scooter segment.

An early mover advantage could have longterm benefits. For now, the bigger names in two-wheeler manufacturing show no indication of entering the EV market with full force. This has created somewhat of a space where it’s anyone’s game. 2021 will also see Ola enter the two-wheeler market. With India’s two wheeler market being humongous, the opportunities here will be endless.

Current circumstances following Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown sees more and more people consider two-wheeler purchases. The trend has even boosted the performance of electric scooters. Petrol prices are currently between 90 and 100 bucks, and app-based companies are having to consider pay hikes to compensate rides appropriately.

A number of e-commerce bigwigs are already focused on commercial electric vehicles in their fleets, and this pattern is expected to trickle down to rider vehicles too.