Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 is a High-Speed Commercial Delivery E-Scooter approved under FAME II Subsidy

Kabira Mobility refers to Hermes 75 as ‘India’s First High-Speed Commercial Delivery E-Scooter’. This being the company’s most recent launch. 2021 has been an active year for the fairly new manufacturer with a spate of launches in quick succession.

Hermes 75 is available at a price of Rs.89,600 (Ex-showroom, Goa). While one can begin to familiarise themselves with the new product, it will be available at showrooms towards the end of Q1 FY22 in June 2021.

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 is planned around ideologies of eco-friendly mobility solutions to last mile delivery partners. Depending on requirement, B2B users can choose between fixed and swappable battery options. Fixed battery offers a range of 100 kms and 120 kms, respectively. Swappable battery should go for 80 kms in standard conditions.

Hermes 75 ride range

Hermes 75 is powered by a 60V40AH Li-ion battery with fast charging of 4 hours. Ride range is pegged at 120 kms on a single charge. Hermes 75’s 2500W DeltaEV hub motor generates peak power of 4000W. Maximum speed is pegged at 80 kms. According to the EV company this is the fastest electric commercial 2-wheeler in India.

The two-wheeler is designed to meet Indian conditions and rugged usage that last-mile delivery vehicles are put through. Currently, this is an approach that appears to be dominating the segment. Considering most big business e-commerce platforms are committed to carbon neutrality requirements, shifting to an organised sector of electric scooters and small cargo LCVs is the current dominating business trend.

FAME II Subsidy

E-commerce and delivery businesses have rapidly grown in terms of business volume in recent years. This has widened employment opportunities. But by and large such duties are being met on personal vehicles (scooters and two-wheelers). The right and organised solution would be large scale adaption of electric vehicles for such business use.

Hermes 75 depends on 12″ tyres for high ground clearance. Features include Dual Disc Synchronised Breaking System, Swappable Battery, Digital Dashboard, Mobile App, and IoT. It’s also the first commercial delivery E2W approved under FAME II Subsidy.

Jaibir Singh Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said ‘Kabira Mobility is in sync with the Government of India’s vision of providing green mobility to all. With the launch of Hermes 75, we intend to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions. Low operational and maintenance cost will make it a right choice for the riders and partners as well’.

Hermes 75 is another addition to Kabira Mobility’s product portfolio, earlier this year the company launched two electric bikes KM3000 and KM4000. Both the bikes received tremendous response from buyers over 6000 bikes were booked within 96 hrs of commencing the booking.