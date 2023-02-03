Kawasaki Ninja 400cc 4 Cyl, 80 Hp Launched – $9.6k (Rs 8 Lakh)

Kawasaki ZX-4RR KRT Edition promises an exhilarating performance and packs in a range of advanced features

For racing enthusiasts, Kawasaki has launched Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition that packs in a 399cc, in-line 4-cylinder, 16 valve, liquid cooled motor. The track-ready bike is available in select international locations.

In US, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is available at a starting price of $9,699 (approx. Rs 7.95 lakh). With its premium pricing, launch in India is unlikely. Kawasaki enthusiasts here will have to go with Ninja 400 that is available at a starting price of Rs 5.14 lakh.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR performance

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR’s all-new in-line four motor is designed to deliver unprecedented power and a high-rpm wail. It can rev up to a whopping 16,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Based on the architecture used with other Ninja ZX supersport machines, the 399cc in-line four motor has a quick-revving nature. It offers ample low to mid-range torque for city streets and high-rpm power for sport and track racing.

Overall performance gets a boost with features such as the ram air intake system. This is a signature feature of Ninja ZX motorcycles. The ram air intake system works to improve cylinder-filling efficiency, which in turn helps achieve optimal engine performance. The bike has a unique racy exhaust note, made possible with the long silencer pipe and in-line four motor.

Ride dynamics is among the best in segment, with a range of hi-tech features. It includes assist & slipper clutch, electronic throttle valves, Kawasaki traction control system and Kawasaki quick shifter. The bike has multiple power modes that allow users to adjust power delivery and traction control based on riding conditions and environment. Options include Sport, Road, Rain and a customizable Rider mode.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR utilizes a trellis frame, with 37 mm USD forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyre. Braking duties are performed by 290 mm disc at front and 220 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR styling, features

Visually, Ninja ZX-4RR is largely the same as its 250cc counterpart. Some key highlights include twin LED headlights, LED turn signals and tail lamp, compact windscreen, sculpted fuel tank, low-set handlebar and step-up split seat design. The bike has the KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) colour theme and graphics.

There’s a 4.3-inch fully digital TFT colour instrumentation that displays a range of information. The screen has Bluetooth and can be paired with the user’s smartphone via Kawasaki’s RIDEOLOGY app. Users can access functions such as general settings, phone notifications, riding logs and vehicle info.

In terms of ergonomics, the bike has an aggressive riding posture. However, there’s some room to adjust to achieve a slightly relaxed riding position. The bike has adjustable brake and clutch levers and supersport-style aluminium footpegs. The saddle is comfortable, yet firm, allowing riders to easily shift weight as required.