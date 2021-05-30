Kawasaki Ninja Copycat From China Called Finja 500

Xinshiji Finja 500 is powered by a 500cc parallel-twin motor with a power output of 50 bhp

Chinese automakers are very infamous around the world for blatantly ripping off automotive designs of notable international models. In the past, we have come across Chinese cars and two-wheelers which have shared more than an uncanny resemblance to their overseas counterparts.

Another recent example is Xinshiji Finja 500 which looks like a Chinese version of the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The litre-class superbike from the Japanese manufacturer was given an update last year which saw some cosmetic change and a rise in output. From the looks of it, the designers have done a good job in mimicking the flagship Kawasaki at least in style.

Finja 500 Design

Almost each and every angle one looks from is reminiscent of the Ninja ZX-10R. Even the paint job and decals wear a familiar look to the signature design from Team Green. Finja 500 is built on a twin-spar frame and carries a design that is hard to ignore.

Some of the highlights include a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, split headlamps, an LED DRL housed in the air intake vent, a stepped-up seat, upswept exhaust and mirror-mounted turn indicators.

Specs & Features on offer

However, we can assure you that Finja 500 only mimics the Kawasaki superbike in its looks and not performance. Unlike the 998cc behemoth pumping out around 200 bhp in Ninja ZX-10R, Finja 500 is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine that kicks out a more modest output of 49.3 bhp.

Hardware on the faired motorcycle consists of a Showa’s Balance Free Fork at front and a mono-shock unit at rear. Braking is taken care of by disc brakes on both front and rear ends although it is not known if ABS is present or not.

In terms of features, Finja 500 is equipped with an LED headlight, a digital instrument console and a sleek tail taillamp. The motorcycle rides on designer blacked-out wheels. However, the best thing about this bike is its price. At around an equivalent price of INR 1.46 lakh, Finja 500 would be one of the cheapest middleweight sportbikes in the world.

Ninja ZX-10R Performance

Getting back to Ninja ZX-10R, it is powered by a 998cc oil-cooled DOHC engine which is capable of churning out 200 bhp at 13,500rpm and 115 Nm of peak torque at 11,200rpm. This unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox with a quick shifter. It can attain a top speed of 300kmph while it can sprint 0-100kmpg in just under 3 seconds making it one of the fastest production bikes on the road currently.