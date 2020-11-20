Kawasaki W175 Sub 200cc Motorcycle Spied In India For First Time

The Kawasaki W175 is likely to adopt an electronic fuel injection system to comply with BS6 emission standards

It seems the Japanese brands are suddenly interested in the Indian retro-classic roadster segment where homegrown Royal Enfield has a near-monopoly. Honda just introduced the H’ness CB350 which was specifically developed for India. Now, Kawasaki is gearing up to introduce its W175 compact displacement roadster in the country.

Kawasaki W175

A test mule of the Kawasaki W175 has been spotted for the first time in India, bolstering the previous reports that the company is considering it for our market. When launched, the W175 will be the most affordable model in the brand’s Indian lineup.

With its utterly simply design characterized by a circular headlamp, slender fuel tank and a long saddle, the Kawasaki W175 oozes classic appeal. Interestingly, there is not a lot of chrome, and that is a good thing. A simple mud-guard mounted taillight, spoke wheels, fork gaiters and single-pod instrument cluster further add to the motorcycle’s old-school appeal.

Specifications

Just like its modest design, there is nothing particularly special about the Kawasaki W175’s technical specifications. Power comes from a single-cylinder, air-cooled 177 cc engine which breathes via a carburetor in markets like Indonesia and Philippines. However, the BS6 emission norms in India is likely force the motorcycle to adopt electronic fuel injection.

In its carebureted avatar, the motor produces a sedate 13.05 hp and 13.2 Nm of torque. The motorcycle employs a 5-speed gearbox. With a kerb weight of 126 kg, the Kawasaki W175 is a light roadster which targets people who prefer a relaxed and unhurried riding style.

The motorcycle is equipped with telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, a single front disc and rear drum brake. The India-spec version will be equipped with a single-channel ABS.

India launch

The Kawasaki W175 is most likely to be assembled locally but we doubt if the company can match the localization levels of its intended rivals. With an estimated price tag of around INR 1.40 lakhs (ex-showroom), the classic Kawasaki will have a lot of modern, better equipped and more powerful rivals to fend off.

It will lock horns with the likes of Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 200, Hero Xtreme 160R, and so on. The motorcycle would be hoping to take advantage of the residual brand recall Kawasaki has in the Indian small displacement market. It would be a positioned as a brand shaper rather than a full fledged volume generator. Kawasaki’s relatively limited dealership network would also make it challenging to realize the W175’s full potential.

Source