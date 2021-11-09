Kawasaki Z400RS Likely To Debut At EICMA – India Launch Next Year?

While it will wear retro clothing, Z400RS will borrow its engine and other hardware from naked Z400

Kawasaki recently launched Z650RS in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.65 lakh, ex-sh. Now reports indicate that Z400RS could also be under development. The bike is most likely to make its global debut at upcoming EICMA, scheduled from Nov 25-27 at Fiera Milano, Italy. It could be launched in India by end of next year. However, there’s no official word about Z400RS as of now.

Z400RS styling and features

In most parts, Kawasaki Z400RS will be using the same modern-retro design theme as that of its larger siblings, Z650RS and Z900RS. Expect the motorcycle to use retro styling bits such as round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, classic dual-dial instrument pods, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide ergonomically placed handlebar, spoke-style cast wheels, and flat seat design.

The bike will have relaxed riding position with centrally placed footpegs. In terms of functionality, Z400RS will pack in a range of contemporary features. It is likely to get all-LED lighting and underbelly exhaust. Just like Z650RS, the smaller sibling will have blacked-out engine and frame.

Z400RS will utilize a trellis frame made from sturdy, yet lightweight high tensile steel. Just like its larger siblings, the frame will allow easy manoeuvring in tight spots as well as better control and handling at high speeds. The frame is integrated with telescopic forks at front and swingarm rear suspension. Braking apparatus will be same as Z400, 310 mm single disc at front and 220 mm single disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Kawasaki Z400RS engine and specs

Powering Kawasaki Z400RS will be the same 399cc engine, as offered with naked Z400. The 2-cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC motor is capable of generating 47.5 bhp of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed, return shift transmission. This engine also does duty on Ninja 400 sportbike. It is known for its responsive power delivery, smooth performance and abundant low-end torque.

The bike will have advanced features such as assist and slipper clutch. This ensures smooth gear shifts during rapid deceleration or accidental downshift. When riding at high speeds, this feature also helps avoid issues like rear tyre skidding and hopping. Another useful feature offered with Z400 is Economic Riding Indicator. This essentially helps the user to improve fuel efficiency of the bike.

RS versions of Kawasaki motorcycles are usually costlier than their naked counterparts. For example, Z650 prices start at Rs 6.24 lakh whereas Z650RS is available at a starting price of Rs 6.65 lakh. A similar pricing is likely for Z400RS as well.

In US, Z400 starts at $5,199, which is approximately Rs 3.84 lakh. Z400RS could be priced around Rs 4.5 lakh. Due to its high pricing, it will not have any direct rivals. However, it could be an option against the likes of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.