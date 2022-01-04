Kia Carens Brochure Leaks – 5 Variants, 15 Trims, 8 Colours, All Features

Kia Carens will be offered in 6 and 7 seater options and will be powered by the same engine lineup as the Seltos

Kia Carens will go on sale from later this year even as bookings will open from 14th January 2022. It will be offered in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. A detailed brochure shows off the all details, features and technology that will be seen on each of these variants.

Kia Carens is the fourth offering from the Korean automakers after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. The new Carens will be seen in a choice of both six and seven seater options and will receive exterior colour options of Imperial Blue, Moss Brown and Sparkling Silver along with Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White. It will stand 4,540mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,708mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,780mm.

Kia Carens Premium Variant Features

Starting with the Premium variant, Kia Carens gets exterior styling among which will be LED head lamps, LED DRLs, a radiator grille which chrome detailing, chrome finished door handles and turn indicators along with side sills, flared wheel arches and alloy wheels. It will be seen with rear spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp and will ride on R16 40.62cm steel wheels with full cover or R38.1 cm steel wheels depending on variant.

The interiors will see a two toned colour scheme in black and beige with semi leatherette upholstery, front arm rest with storage, 2nd row with 60:0 split seating and 3td row with 50:50 split seats. Seats will have reclining function, driver seat will be height adjustable while all head rests are adjustable. In terms of technology, the Carens premium variant gets a 7.5 inch LCD cluster, power sockets and 5 USB Type C ports.

Kia Carens Prestige Variant Features

Kia Carens Prestige gets added features over the Premium trim. These include a shark fin antenna, integrated roof rails on its exteriors while interiors sport black and beige colour scheme with fabric/leatherette seating along with a dark metal paint on its dashboard. Features also include multi pockets on passenger seat backs, one touch auto driver’s window controls, anti-pinch function and a console lamp with sunglass case.

The Prestige variant also receives added safety equipment with a rear view camera, rear view monitor and keyless entry with burglar alarm. Infotainment is via an 8 inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speaker Bluetooth and voice recognition, a 12.5 inch LCD cluster with 4.2 inch TFT MID and steering mounted controls along with headlamp auto light controls.

Kia Carens Premium Plus Variant Features

Going on to Prestige Plus variant, Kia Carens gets fitted with Star Map LED tail lamps and LED DRLs, and rides on R16 40.62 cm dual tone crystal cut alloy wheels. The interiors sport premium fabric / leatherette upholstery, automatic air conditioning, electrically folding ORVMs, rear wiper and defogger, sunshade curtains and cooling cup holders in 1st and 2nd rows. In addition to the technology seen on board the Prestige trim, Prestige Plus gets multi drive modes of Sport, Normal and Eco along with auto cruise control with speed limiting option.

Kia Carens Luxury Variant Features

Kia Carens Luxury trim gets Star Map LED DRLs and Crown Jewels LED headlamps along with Ice Cube LED fog lamps. The cabin is highlighted with 64 colour ambient mood lighting and gets two tone Navy and Beige interior colour scheme along with black high gloss dashboard with techno print. It gets a leather wrapped D-cut steering wheel and telescopic steering function.

Kia Connect Controls are seen on its IRVMs along with retractable seat back table and cup holders along with gadget mounts. It sports a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, next gen Kia Connect and OTA maps and system updates. In keeping with the challenging times, Kia has fitted the new Carens with Smart Air Purification system with Virus and Bacteria Protection.

Kia Carens Luxury Plus Variant Features

Top of the line Kia Carens Luxury Plus variant gets a sky light sunroof and spot lamps on its rear doors with Kia Logo projection. Interiors see ventilated seating in front, rain sensing wipers, console lamp with sunglass holder, room lamp in 2nd and 3rd row and boarding handles for access to 3rd row of seating. Technology consists of a Bose Premium Sound System with 8 speakers, smartphone wireless charging and paddle shifters.

Kia Carens gets 3 powertrain options. The 1.4 liter Smartstream petrol T-GDi engine makes 140 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm torque at 1,500-3,200 rpm. There is also a 1.5 liter Smartstream petrol engine making 115 hp power at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm along with a 1.5 liter CRDi VGT diesel engine offering 115 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. Engines get mated to either 6 speed manual gearbox, 7 speed DCT automatic gearbox and 6 speed automatic option.

Suspension is via McPherson Strut with coil spring in the front and coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring at the rear with disc brakes on all wheels. Kia Carens MPV will be seen as rival to Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.