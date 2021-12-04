Kia Carens MPV Colour Options Render – Based On New Spy Shots

Kia Carens will borrow its underpinnings and powertrain from Seltos – It will comes as a 3 seater MPV

The upcoming Kia Carens is scheduled to make its maiden appearance on December 16 2021. Internally codenamed KY, test mules of this MPV have been spotted testing on Indian roads regularly. The sudden influx of seven-seater UVs has made this space very competitive.

Test prototypes spied up till now have been wrapped under camouflage revealing very little about its exterior design. A speculative digital rendering based on latest spy shots has been created in which Carens has been imagined in its final production spec. This rendering is credited to Pratyush Rout.

Kia Carens Colour – Rendered Exterior Design

While it has been referred to as an MPV, the silhouette in this illustration indicates an SUV styling which appears to be an extension of Seltos. The upcoming seven-seater vehicle will, in fact, be based on the same platform as the five-seater SUV. Like its cousin Hyundai Alcazar, the architecture underpinning Carens could be outstretched in order to offer a longer wheelbase.

Upfront, it gets a large grille with a wide thin stripe of chrome extending from one end to another. The grille is flanked by a split LED headlamp setup on each side. The lighting setup comprises LED position lamps with integrated DRLs on top while dual-beam LED projector headlights are placed below. The bumper also houses a wide air dam surrounded by a thin chrome trim.

The prominent character lines along the side profile lend the car a sporty appeal which is further accentuated with roof rails, black plastic claddings on wheel arches and door sills. While the pillars have been blacked out, the window sills are provided with another chrome trim to add a nice contrast. This rendering shows the seven-seater UV riding on 5-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels which look very premium and classy.

Expected Features

Inside the cabin, Carens will be loaded with buckets full of features and equipped with almost all bells and whistles. These include features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, auto climate control and UVO connected car tech. Other notable features expected to be part of the package include an electric sunroof, ambient lighting and one-touch on/off cruise control.

Expected Powertrain Options

The South Korean carmaker hasn’t yet confirmed the powertrain options on the vehicle but it is expected to borrow the engines from Seltos. These are expected to include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

The petrol unit kicks out 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque while the oil burner cranks out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the options of a CVT or 6-speed torque converter for the petrol and diesel motors respectively.

The more powerful 1.4 liter petrol turbo 140 PS option is also expected to be on offer with DCT automatic gearbox. It is expected to hit markets at the start of 2022. Price range could be Rs 15-20 lakhs, ex-sh.