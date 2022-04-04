Kia Carens, Seltos, Sonet, Carnival Prices April 2022 – Up To Rs 70k Hike

The newly launched Kia Carens got the highest price hike – by Rs 20,000 to 70,000 depending on variant

Kia India has increased prices across the range from 1st April 2022. This includes the Sonet, Seltos, Carnival as well as the newly launched Carens that was introduced in the country in March 2022.

Kia India sales in March were the company’s best ever at 22,622 units. This was an increase of 18.44 percent over 19,100 units sold in March 2021 and a 24.84 percent MoM increase from 18,121 units sold in February 2022.

Kia Seltos was the company’s best selling model with sales of 8,415 units while the new Carens, the company’s fourth product launched in India, saw 7,008 unit dispatches. In the past month, Kia Sonet and Carnival sales stood at 6,871 units and 328 units respectively.

Kia Carens Prices April 2022

Kia Carens petrol and diesel variants get their prices hiked by a maximum of Rs 70,000. Carens Prestige petrol 7 seater manual pricing has now been increased to Rs.10,69,000 from an earlier price of Rs 9,99,900 while the Luxury Plus 7 seater DCT which was earlier priced at Rs 16,99,900 is now at Rs 17,49,900.

Diesel variants of Kia Carens see the Premium 7 seater manual variant higher by Rs 40,001 to Rs 11,39,000 while the top of the line Luxury+ 7 seater automatic which was earlier priced at Rs 16,99,900 is now higher by Rs 70,000 to Rs 17,69,900.

Kia Carens has seen outstanding demand in India and recorded a 50,000 unit booking milestone in 3 weeks of launch in March 2022. The company is aware of the long waiting period for some of its models and has hence commenced production in 3 shifts at its Anantapur plant. Kia India continues to face shortage in supplies of semiconductors which has had an adverse impact on planned production targets.

Kia Seltos Prices April 2022

Starting with Kia Seltos, prices are up by Rs 10,000-36,000 depending on variant. Where the Seltos petrol variants are concerned, price hike for the GTX+ 1.4 manual is by Rs 10,000 from Rs.16,85,000 to Rs 16,95,000 while HTX+ 1.5 Manual and iMT carry the higher price hike of Rs 36,000 to Rs.12,35,000 and Rs 12,75,000 respectively. Kia Seltos diesel variants get a price hike by Rs 20,000-34,000 with the Seltos X Line 1.5 Automatic being the highest priced at Rs 18,45,000.

Kia Carnival Prices April 2022

Kia India has hiked prices of the Carnival by Rs 50,000 across range. The 6 seater Prestige automatic which was earlier priced at Rs 29,49,000 is now at Rs 29,99,000. The 7 seater Prestige automatic now carries a price tag of Rs 30,49,000 while the Carnival Limousine 7 seater and Limousine+ are priced higher by Rs 50,000 to Rs 32,99,000 and Rs 34,99,000 respectively.

Kia Sonet Prices April 2022

Kia Sonet petrol and diesel variant prices have been increased by Rs.10,000-30,000. The highest price hike of Rs 30,000 is seen in the case of petrol powered Sonet HTX 1.0 by Rs 30,000 and new prices now range between Rs 10,79,000 and Rs 12,09,000.

Kia Sonet diesel variants HTX 1.5 are higher by Rs 30,000 while there is no price hike for Sonet GTX 1.5 manual. Sonet GTX 1.5 automatic is now priced at Rs 13,69,000 from an earlier price of Rs 13,59,000.