Kia Carens Variants HTP, HTM, LX, EX, TX, Premium, Prestige, Luxury – Scoop

Kia Carens could get ADAS features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring

Carens will be Kia’s fourth product in India after Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. It will be positioned between Seltos and Carnival in the company’s line-up. The South Korean manufacturer will be looking to achieve a similar level of success with Carens, as has been the case with its other cars. Upon launch, Carens will rival the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyundai Alcazar, facelifted Maruti XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo.

Kia Carens styling and features

In Kia’s terminology, Carens is being referred to as a ‘recreation vehicle’. However, it’s essentially an MPV in practical terms. Carens gets SUV-inspired styling with features such as dual-beam LED projector headlamps with integrated Y-shaped LED DRLs, chrome strip highlight, prominent air dam with chrome surround, chunky front bumper and flat bonnet.

Side profile looks distinguishable with its sculpted door panels, body coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, chrome door handles, blacked-out A, B and C pillars, sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and thick body cladding. At the rear, the MPV has T-shaped wraparound LED tail lamps and rugged-styled rear bumper. A thin LED strip connects the tail lamps, which enhances the MPVs sporty profile.

According to the company, Carens will have luxurious and spacious interiors. Focus will be on optimal comfort and convenience. Interior theme will aim to strike a harmonious balance between minimalistic styling and contemporary features. It is expected that Carens will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configuration.

Kia Carens Variants

Rushlane has learnt that Kia Carens will be offered in multiple variants of L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+. Some of these variants will be further divided into trims. L : HTP / HTM, LX : Premium, EX : Prestige, EX+ : Prestige+, TX : Luxury, and top of the line TX+ : Luxury+.

Top variant of Carens will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also be getting a range of internet connected smart features via UVO connectivity suite. Some key connectivity features include stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, geofence alert, remote access, AI assisted voice commands, find my car, vehicle health report, and maintenance alert.

Other key features include wireless smartphone charging, sunroof and digital instrument cluster. In terms of safety, the MPV will be getting rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, and 360° camera. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features could also be on offer.

Kia Carens engine and specs

Carens will be borrowing the engine options from Kia Seltos. There will be a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor. The petrol unit churns out 140 ps of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual or DCT automatic transmission. The diesel unit makes 115 ps / 250 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Kia Carens will be unveiled on December 16, 2021. Launch is likely to take place sometime in first quarter of 2022. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15-20 lakh.