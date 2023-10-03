Kia Carens X Line Launch Price 18.94 Lakh Onwards

Kia Launches Carens X-Line at 18.94 Lakhs onwards – Available in X-Line Petrol DCT and Diesel 6AT, priced at 18.94 Lakhs and 19.44 Lakhs, respectively

Kia has just added a touch of exclusivity to its Carens lineup with the introduction of the new X-Line trim. The Carens X-Line is set to cater to the needs of discerning Indian families who seek a combination of practicality, premium features, and an exclusive driving experience. This exciting addition starts at an enticing price of 18.94 Lakhs and is available in two variants, the Petrol 7DCT and Diesel 6AT, both configured as 6-seaters and priced at 18,94,900 and 19,44,900, respectively (ex-sh).

New Kia Carens X Line Details

One of the standout features of the Carens X-Line is its distinctive exterior and interior design enhancements, specifically tailored to the X-Line styling. The exterior boasts a captivating Xclusive Matte Graphite exterior color, setting it apart from the crowd. The Carens X-Line’s interior is equally impressive, featuring an Xclusive Two Tone Black and Splendid Sage Green theme. These design choices aim to provide an elevated driving experience.

For the passengers in the rear, Kia has included an exclusive Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) Unit for LH (left-hand) rear passengers. This entertainment system offers a wide range of features, including access to podcasts, screen mirroring, Pinkfong, and various other entertainment and news apps. What’s more, the RSE unit can be effortlessly controlled via a remote-control app installed on the user’s smartphone, ensuring convenience and entertainment for passengers on the go.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer of Kia India, commented on the introduction of the X-Line trim: “The distinctive identity of our products has helped us become an aspirational brand, and X-Line’s popularity among new-age consumers has elevated it to the next level. We are seeing a lot of new-age buyers considering distinctive and exclusive products while making purchasing decisions, so we decided to extend this trim to our India Car of The Year – Kia Carens. We already have a growing Carens family of 100,000 customers, and the X-Line will significantly expand it.”

Kia Carens X Line – Exterior Changes:

Body Colour: Xclusive Matte Graphite

Radiator Grille: Black Glossy

Front Bumper Garnish: Black Glossy

Shark Fin Antenna

Spoiler

Rear Bumper

Outside Door Handle

Radiator Grille Garnish: Chrome

DLO (Daylight Opening): Black

Front Calipers: Silver

Logo (Tailgate): X-Line

Kia Carens X Line – Interior Changes:

Interior Colour theme: Splendid Sage Green + Black

C/PAD (Center Pad) Lower: Splendid Sage Green

Speaker Grille: Black

Interior Lamps, Overhead Console Lamp: Black

Roof Lining Sunvisor, Assist Grip: Black

Trim Pillar

TGS (Transmission Gear Shift) Knob Cover Stitching: Orange

Seats: Splendid Sage Green with Orange Stitching

Door Armrest: Splendid Sage Green

Console Armrest

Steering Wheel: Black with Orange Stitching

Steering Wheel Logo: Car Name

Inside Door Handle: Silver

Wheel Centre Cap outline: Dual Tone Crystal Cut with Black Glossy outline

The Carens X-Line’s launch adds an exciting chapter to Kia’s journey in India, providing customers with a stylish and exclusive option in the competitive MPV segment. With its premium features and distinct styling, the X-Line aims to capture the hearts of Indian families seeking a practical yet premium driving experience.

Kia India has been on an impressive growth trajectory since it entered the Indian market. The company’s manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, operational since August 2019, has an annual production capacity of approximately 300,000 units. Kia India has launched a variety of vehicles catering to different segments, including the Seltos, Carnival, Sonet, Carens, and the electric EV6. With a strong network of 432 touchpoints across 213 cities, the brand is poised to continue its expansion and offer innovative products and services to Indian consumers.