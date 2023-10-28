Kia Carnival Facelift Exteriors Officially Revealed – More Robust And Sophisticated

In addition to cosmetic touch-ups, Kia Carnival facelift will also have functional updates such as a new hybrid powertrain

Kia is readying the facelifted Carnival for launch in its home market, South Korea. Ahead of launch, exterior details of the flagship minivan have been officially revealed. More details regarding features and specs will be announced during pre-order, starting next month. In the new official pictures, we can see design and styling in detail.

Kia Carnival facelift key updates

Exteriors changes for 4th-gen Kia Carnival facelift follow the company’s new design language that is based on the principle of ‘Opposites United’. The front fascia has received a significant refresh, featuring new vertically stacked headlamps and signature Star Map LED DRLs. New details have been added to the radiator grille, which helps enhance the minivan’s grandeur. The front bumper has a refined look and feel.

The lower skid plate gets a sharp makeover, which helps present a powerful and sophisticated persona. Side profile is largely the same as earlier. However, there are some exceptions. For example, the minivan has a prominent character line that connects the headlamps to the rear combination tail lamps. The minivan also has bolder-looking alloy wheels.

At the rear, tail lamps are seamlessly connected with a full-width lighting element. Some clutter is reduced with the license plate moved downwards. Rear bumper and skid plate have been tweaked to achieve a more robust profile for the minivan. Colour options for new 2024 Kia Carnival facelift include Ivory Silver, Snow White Pearl, Astra Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Pantera Metal and Ceramic Silver.

Kia has also introduced a new Gravity trim for 4th gen Carnival facelift. It will get unique design features such as a distinctive radiator grille and alloy wheels along with dark metallic accents across C-pillar, roof rack, door garnish, front and rear skid plates and tailgate.

Kia Carnival facelift engine options

With an increasing preference for hybrid powertrains, Kia will be adding this option with Carnival facelift. Kia will offer a total of three powertrains with Carnival facelift, depending on market – A 1.6-litre petrol hybrid setup, a petrol-only and a diesel engine. India-spec Kia Carnival facelift is likely to get the sole 2.2L diesel seen with current model. More details about the powertrains for global markets along with pricing for South Korean market, will be revealed during the pre-order period next month.

Kia Carnival facelift India prospects

It is not certain if Kia will introduce the pre-facelift or the facelift version of 4th-gen Carnival in India. Kia used to sell the 3rd-gen Carnival in India. As of now, it is no longer available for sale here. Prospective buyers will surely want to get their hands on the updated Carnival. Irrespective of that, engine option could be the same as earlier.

The 3rd-gen version had a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, capable of generating 200 hp of max power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It was offered with a sole 8-speed automatic gearbox. New Kia Carnival could debut in India in 2024. It could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Carnival targets a niche segment of users in India. It won’t have any direct rivals at the time of launch.