Kia Dealer Delivers 25 Sonet Units In A Single Day – Video

Chennai based authorized dealer of Kia Motor India has delivered a record 25 units of Sonet in a single day

In the first month of its launch, Sonet sales crossed the 9,000 mark. In all, 9,266 units of Sonet were sold in India last month – making it the best selling compact sub 4 meter UV in India. Sonet did not require full month to achieve this record.

As the car was launched on 18th Sep, Sonet achieved this sales record in just 12 days. This means, in those 12 days, every minute of the hour, 2 units of Sonet’s were sold in India. One would think as it was the first month of launch, sales were huge. But guess what, sales of Kia Sonet are not slowing down any time soon.

Deliveries Higher in Oct 2020

In Oct 2020, Kia is on its way to sell even more units of Sonet UVs in India. Earlier this week, a Kia dealer in Chennai, delivered a record 25 Sonet UVs in a single day. This was a new record of delivery done in 1 day. With festive period of Navratri and Diwali coming near, more such delivery records are expected from multiple Kia dealers across India.

The Kia Sonet is presented in variants of Tech Line and GT Line. The Tech Line gets 5 variants of HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+, while the GT Line is limited to a single GTX+ variant. Kia Motors has announced colour options for the Sonet. There are dual tones and monotones with the dual tone variants being priced at Rs.10,000 over that of the mono tone options. These dual tones are limited to the top spec GTX+ and HTX+ variant only and comprise of a black roof as standard with three body colours of Gold, White and Red.

Mono Tone and Dual Tone price differences

Further detailing the prices of these mono tone and dual tone variants, the HTX+ mono tone variant with a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine and iMT is priced at Rs.11.65 lakhs. the HTX+ dual tone carries a price tag of Rs.11.75 lakhs. Kia Sonet GTX+ mono tone is at Rs.11.99 lakhs with the GTX+ dual tone at Rs.12.09 lakhs. GTX+ mono tone with 1.0 liter turbo charged petrol engine with DCT is at Rs.12.89 lakhs and Rs.12.99 lakhs for mono tone and dual tone respectively.

Where the Kia Sonet with a 1.5 liter diesel engine with manual transmission is concerned, the HTX+ mono tone is priced at Rs.11.65 lakhs and the dual tone variant at Rs.11.75 lakhs. The GTX+ mono tone and dual tone are priced at Rs.11.99 lakhs and Rs.12.09 lakhs respectively. The GTX+ variant also gets an automatic transmission option priced at Rs.12.89 lakhs and Rs.12.99 lakhs for mono tone and dual tone variants.

Segment-Best & Segment-First Features

The feature list extends from a signature tiger nose grille, LED head and tail lamps, projector fog lamps, skid plates at the front and rear and electrically adjustable OEVMs. The interiors sport LED mood lighting, wireless charging, ventilated seating and infotainment via a 12.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Kia’s signature UVO Connect technologies with 57 features.

The Sonet also gets a 4.2 inch digital instrument cluster and a Bose 7 speaker sound system with sub woofer. The current pandemic situation has initiated the company to include a Smart Pure air purifier with virus protection as part of its interior features.