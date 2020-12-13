Kia Seltos, Sonet Price Increase From 1st Jan 2021 – Substantial Hike

Kia Sonet and Seltos prices will be increased ‘substantially’ from January 1, 2021

With another new year upon us, here comes the imminent price hike. It’s just about that time when the announcements come rolling in, or you can step right into one in a few weeks time. Wef 1st January 2021, Kia Sonet, and Seltos price will be increased substantially. Prices of Carnival MPV will not be increased and will be same as today.

Currently, the automaker sells 3 cars in India, and is well positioned to expand its product lineup. Its first car Seltos, helped create brand identity. And Sonet has stepped into the compact segment and come out pretty much on top of it.

Kia Sonet was launched just in time for the recently concluded festive season. A period that’s traditionally one of high sales boosted largely by a range of specially curated offers. This of course plays a crucial part in clinching a deal with such a high number of footfalls that come one’s way.

Kia Sonet and Seltos price correction

Kia Motors India hasn’t revised its introductory price for Sonet, since launch in Sep this year. The last price hike Seltos received was almost a year ago, back in Jan 2020. With raw materials and transportation costs up, almost all car makers are planning on increasing prices from 1st Jan 2021. In a letter shared with their dealer partners, Kia has said that the new prices will be ‘substantially’ higher.

The to be effected price hike on January 1, 2021 is on account of an increase in input costs. Launching vehicles at an introductory price is fairly effective tool for manufacturers. The impending price hike is expected, and those that wish to take advantage of an early booking can get on with it.

The price increase is applicable on all customer bookings that exist as on December 31, 2020. This means, all those customers who take delivery on 1st Jan 2020 onwards, will have to pay the increased prices of Sonet and Seltos across India. This isn’t something new or out of the ordinary. Each year, as the new calendar year starts, new MY vehicles come into production. This detail can easily be gleaned from year of manufacture.

Kia Motors India growth

Kia Sonet and Seltos both have a waiting period of more than 3 months. As such deliveries that are concluded as per schedule by December end will not be impacted. However, if your delivery date is scheduled for 2021, expect the company to notify you about this via a phone and mail from the dealership. Keeping in mind demand and sales of Kia cars, a waiting period is inevitable.

With a start of year price hike being a normal practice in the industry, the pattern is one that’s largely accepted by buyers. And having already gone through processes and being in queue, such price revisions don’t affect the majority of buyers. But is instead borne by buyers with every subsequent price revision. Win some, lose some.

Kia also sells its larger Carnival here since launch in February 2020. Last month, Kia reported wholesales at 21,022 units. A year earlier, when only Kia Seltos was being sold, sales were reported at 14k units. Last month, Kia Sonet sales was reported at 11,417 units.