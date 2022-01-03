Kia India Sales Dec 2021 Decline – Seltos, Sonet, Carnival

Kia India reports sales decline in December 2021 – Ends year 2021 in green, over 2020

Kia sales, much like Hyundai started well in 2021. However, through the last 4 months of the year, both companies have reported a decline in wholesales. Q1 2021 saw the auto manufacturer put its strongest foot forward with wholesales reported at just under 55k units. Quarterly sales growth is reported at 38.26 percent, up from just under 40k units at volume gain of 15,181 units.

Kia India Monthly Sales In 2021

Q2 saw wholesales dip to 42,176 units. Sales were up considerably considering low base sales through the quarter the previous year wherein measures to contain Covid-19 pandemic meant the country went into complete lockdown. This meant production and sales came to naught in April 2020. H1 2021 wholesales were reported at 97k.

Q3 wholesales were better at 46,207 units, up from 38k units. Sales growth stood at 21.5 percent, and volume gain at 8,176 units. Q4 sales have been the weakest for the year. Wholesales dipped to 38,342 units, down from 53,861 units.

Sales decline is reported at 28.81 percent at volume loss of 15,519 units. Kia reported sales decline for three consecutive months through the quarter. H2 2021 sales fell by 8 percent, down at 84,549 units. Sales fell from 91,892 units at volume loss of 7,343 units.

Kia India Sales Dec 2021

Kia India reports wholesales at 7,797 units in December 2021. YoY decline is reported at 34.02 percent, and volume loss at 4,021, down from 11,818 units reported sold in December 2020. MoM sales fell from 14,214 units. Volume loss is recorded at 6,417 units at 45.15 percent sales decline. Kia Motors reported its lowest monthly sales for the year in December 2021.

Sales for the year is up at 1,81,583 units, up from 1,40,505 units. Volume gain stood at 41k units at sales growth of 29.24 percent. Keeping in mind low sales base in 2020, companies have for the most part reported sales growth in 2021.

This despite a shaky second quarter. Add to this supply chain disruptions owing to a shortage of chips/semiconductors. The latter is a problem that has peaked more than once towards the year end, and estimates project difficulties into 2022.

Kia India 2022

Kia’s business model in India is one optimised for success. The brand benefits greatly from Hyundai’s success in the country. It’s vehicle line-up relies on Hyundai’s product offering and placement. Kia Motors has been able to cherrypick the vehicles that have the potential of being big volume products.

Furthermore, it’s product line-up though small comprises of UVs. A wide-ranging segment that’s on the highway to success. With umpteen market projections pointing to UV sales growth over the years to come, Kia is poised for intelligent business through in demand products. Next launch planned is of Carens.