Kia India Sales Nov 2022 – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival, EV6

Kia India reports growth in domestic sales for November 2022; Sales to date surpasses 6 lakh units

As expected, Kia India reported domestic dispatches at 24,025 units. Volume gain stood at 9.8k units, up from 14,214 units YoY. Sales growth was reported at 69 percent. MoM sales growth was stable at 3 percent. MoM sales were up from 23,323 units at volume gain of 700 units.

With consideration of festive fervour in recent weeks, it’s heartening that Kia sales surpassed the 47k unit mark in only 2 months. Growth momentum helped Kia India surpass 6 lakh units in a little over 3 years

Kia Seltos and Sonet sales Nov 2022

Kia India bestsellers, Seltos and Sonet accounted for 88 percent of total company sales to date. On paper, November 2022 sales is reported as its third-best sales performance till date. Seltos topped the sales chart for Kia, with 9,284 vehicles dispatched in the previous month. YoY sales were up from 8,859 units at volume gain of 425 units.

Sonet sales soared at 7,834 units, up from 4,719 units. Volume gain is reported at 3,115 units at 66 percent growth. 6,360 units of Carens were dispatched. Carnival sales fell to 419 units from 636 units. EV6 sales are reported at 128 units.

MoM Seltos sales fell marginally from 9,777 units at volume loss reported at just under 500 units. Sonet sales were up from 7,614 units. MoM Carens sales were up from 5,479 units. Carnival sales rose from 301 units. EV6 sales fell from 152 units.

In catering to market sentiment and pent-up demand, Kia India has sold 2,39,372 cars YTD. With December sales underway, this number will cross 2.5 lakh units for the year. In CY21, the manufacturer had reported 1,81,583 cars sold.

Improved customer sentiment and pent-up demand

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We are glad to post healthy sales figures throughout this year due to improved customer sentiment and pent-up demand.

The commencement of the third shift at our state-of-the-art Anantapur Plant earlier this year and gradually improving supply chain has also helped us streamline the delivery period and meet our customers’ expectations. However, we will remain observant of dynamic market conditions.”