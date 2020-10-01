Kia Seltos, Sonet Sales Cross 18k In Sep 2020 – Highest Ever Sales Record

In just 12 days of launch, Kia registered 9,266 sales of Sonet – dominating the compact UV segment

Kia may have arrived in India pretty late but Hyundai’s sister brand has been surpassing sales milestones at a startling rate. While other major global OEMs have been struggling for over a decade to garner a respectable market share in the country, the South Korean automaker has managed to capture 4th spot in passenger car sales in a year.

Kia India sales growth in September 2020

It looks like Kia India’s sales momentum is not going to subside anytime soon. In fact, with the launch of eagerly anticipated Sonet sub-4m UV last month, things have accelerated to the next level. In September 2020, Kia India managed to dispatch 18,676 units as against 7,754 units during the same month last year, representing an impressive YoY growth of 141%.

The newly launched Kia Sonet is already sitting on order backlog over 25,000 units. So, they is no slowing down to be witnessed for the several months to come. The Kia Seltos which started it all continues to maintain its strong run in the mid-premium compact crossover segment, fighting for the leadership position with its cousin Hyundai Creta.

Kia Sonet’s prospects

The Kia Sonet brings a fresh appeal to the fiercely competitive compact crossover segment. In terms of hardware, the new arrival is pretty much identical to the Hyundai Venue but with a bold design language, tempting entry-level price point and impressive interior, the Sonet stands out.

In addition to the Venue, the Kia mini SUV competes with Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. We won’t be surprised if the Kia Sonet takes the segment crown in October 2020, its first full month of sales in the country. Sonet sales in the first month is at 9,266 unis. This it achieved in just 12 days of Sep 2020.

Nearing production capacity limit

With its entire Indian portfolio doing very well in their respective segments, Kia India’s Anantapur production facility is rolling out cars at a brisk rate. The Seltos and Sonet have also generated huge amount of interest from several Kia subsidiaries across the world and this should translate into a fast growing export operations for the Indian subsidiary in the coming months.

At this rate of growth in demand, Kia India will soon reach the limit of its installed production capacity of 300,000 units per annum. The company has previously hinted that it has room to increase the capacity at its existing facility before exploring the possibility of setting up a second unit. Over INR 400 crore will be invested at the Anantapur facility to increase the output to 450,000 units.