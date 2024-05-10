Kia Krystal Digitized After Sales Launched – Live Streaming While Servicing Seltos, Sonet, Carens

Kia India Unveils Kia Krystal: Transforming After-Sales Service

Kia India has launched Kia Krystal, a groundbreaking digital after-sales initiative aimed at revolutionizing the customer experience. This innovative move by Kia underscores its commitment to providing unparalleled transparency and convenience to its valued customers.

Kia Krystal: Redefining After-Sales Service

Kia Krystal offers customers real-time access to their vehicle service procedures through video consulting and live streaming via the ‘My Kia’ app. This means customers can now stay informed about every aspect of their Kia vehicle’s servicing, from work explanations to costs and real-time query resolutions, all from the palm of their hand. Be it Seltos, Sonet, Carens or EV6, all Kia owners can avail this service.

Currently operational in 237 Kia dealerships nationwide, the Live Consultation service allows customers to virtually supervise their vehicle’s service procedures. Additionally, 25 dealerships are already actively streaming service procedures, with plans to expand this feature to 60 more dealerships by the end of 2024. The overwhelmingly positive customer feedback for both platforms underscores their effectiveness and utility.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia India, commented, “Our research indicated that most of our customers are opting for our Advance Pick and Drop Service or send their drivers for their vehicle service procedures. Due to this, they miss supervising the effort, which can lead to dissatisfaction in the longer run. Through Kia Krystal, we are aiming at building more trust by facilitating greater transparency to position ourselves as a customer-centric brand.”

Kia Krystal’s Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, Kia India plans to expand Kia Krystal’s scope by introducing welcome calls for new customers post-sales. These calls will serve as an effective onboarding tool, providing customers with comprehensive information about ownership programs and offerings. By continuously innovating and enhancing customer satisfaction, Kia aims to solidify its position as a customer-centric brand.

Kia’s commitment to digital innovation in after-sales service is evident through a suite of customer-centric offerings, including Advanced Pick and Drop, My Convenience, My Convenience Plus, My Convenience Flexi, Kia Owner’s Manual (Digital), and the ‘My Kia’ app. Kia Krystal represents the latest addition to this suite, further enhancing the overall ownership experience for Kia customers.

Kia Krystal signifies a significant step forward in redefining the after-sales service landscape in India’s automobile industry. By leveraging digital technologies to offer transparency, convenience, and personalized service, Kia is setting new standards for customer satisfaction and loyalty in the market.