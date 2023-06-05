Kia Seltos 5 lakh sales – India’s Darling SUV Rewrites the Sales Playbook

The Phenomenal Rise of Kia Seltos: 5 Lakh Sales in the Blink of an Eye

Kia Motors India has achieved a remarkable milestone with its popular SUV, the Kia Seltos. Crossing the 5 lakh sales mark in just 46 months since its introduction in August 2019. This achievement highlights the overwhelming response and acceptance that the Seltos has garnered in the Indian market.

Kia Seltos has played a crucial role in the success of Kia Motors India. Contributing to a significant 55 percent of the company’s net sales, which includes both domestic sales and exports. This demonstrates the immense popularity and demand for the Seltos among Indian consumers, and overseas.

Unleashing the Seltos Magic: Kia Has a Big Win with Indian Car Buyers

Notably, Kia Seltos has also made a significant impact in international markets, with a remarkable export figure of 1,35,885 units. These exports have reached various regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific region. Seltos has gained traction globally, showcasing its versatility and appeal beyond the Indian market.

In the first quarter of 2023 alone, Kia Motors India sold an impressive 27,159 units of the Seltos. This makes for an average monthly sales figure of over 9000 units. It is evident that the Seltos continues to be a preferred choice among car buyers in India.

Kia Seltos Sales Spectacle: A Half-Million Reasons to Celebrate

The success of the Kia Seltos can be attributed to its striking design, feature-packed interiors, powerful performance, and competitive pricing. It has carved a niche for itself in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, offering a compelling package that resonates with the needs and preferences of the Indian market.

Furthermore, Kia Motors India’s extensive sales and service network across the country has played a pivotal role in the Seltos’ success. The brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional after-sales service and building long-term customer relationships has further strengthened its position in the Indian automotive market.

Seltos Sensation: The Art of Winning Hearts and Sales

Kia Motors India has successfully established itself as a formidable player in the Indian automotive industry. Seltos’ continued popularity, both in domestic and international markets, reaffirms Kia’s commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Tae-jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India said, “The success of Seltos is a celebration of the extraordinary, an ode to the indomitable human spirit that refuses to settle for anything less than brilliance. It is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets innovation, and dreams meet reality. With Seltos, we have crafted a revolutionary driving companion that has captured the hearts and garnered the respect of more than 5,00,000 valued customers. It is an incredibly emotional moment for us as we witness Seltos’ incredible journey, evolving from a daring newcomer to an iconic symbol of badassery.”