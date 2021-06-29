Kia Seltos Based Electric SUV Spied Testing For The First Time

Kia hasn’t yet revealed its plans for battery-powered vehicles in India

While Kia has a long list of models in its global portfolio, the utility vehicles are the ones on which we should be focussed since the Korean carmaker had earlier confirmed that it will concentrate only on UVs- SUVs, crossovers and MPVs for the Indian market. The brand has chalked out a plan for future battery-powered vehicles, most of which belong to the UV segment.

The company currently has only one electric UV in its international lineup in the form of the flagship EV6 while another entry-level electric SUV named Niro EV has already been revealed. Kia is reportedly planning to bridge this gap by introducing its third electric SUV slotted in between them.

This upcoming SUV is likely to be based on Seltos and test mules of the electric crossover have already been spotted somewhere in South Korea. This upcoming electric car is expected to wear the nameplate of either EV4 or EV5 (most probably the former). It will measure about 4.3 metre in length which is similar to Seltos thus placing it in the compact C-segment category for the Indian market.

There are no confirmed details regarding the specs of the upcoming electric SUV as of now but we can expect it to be offered with options of single- and dual-motor configurations along with multiple battery sizes and power outputs up to 239kW.

The EV shown in the spy shots is seen wearing heavily wrapped camouflage with an upright stance, a sporty rear bash plate and a rising window line. The real-world images are in line with a shadowy teaser released earlier this year, depicting a small electric SUV with compact dimensions and a boxy silhouette.

Future Kia electric models

Kia has promised to launch as many as eleven new EVs by 2027 and this could be one of them. Out of these eleven, seven models will be based on E-GMP architecture while out of these seven models four of them will be SUVs or people carriers. Further details on the upcoming electric SUV are expected to surface online in the coming few months.

Reports also speculate that the upcoming EV4 (or EV5) might even launch before Niro EV in 2022 as the latter’s launch has been pushed to 2023 according to local Korean publications.

The South Korean brand will also launch a couple of hybrid models in 2022. The upcoming EV spotted in these images is very unlikely to launch in India in the near future. If Kia were to introduce an EV in the near future in India it will most likely be in the subcompact segment which would serve as an entry-level vehicle. Niro EV thus fits the picture better for the Indian market.

