Kia Seltos facelift GT Line top variant spied undisguised – Launch July 2023

Pre-production of Kia Seltos facelift will begin this month and deliveries could commence soon after launch in July

One of Kia’s bestsellers, Seltos has been a popular choice in compact SUV segment ever since it was launched in August 2019. Seltos recently achieved the 5-lakh sales milestone. It is a notable feat, especially considering the short time frame of 46 months.

However, with new rivals such as Maruti Grand Vitara, challenges have emerged for Seltos. Upcoming Honda Elevate is also a potential threat. With evolving market dynamics, Kia will soon introduce the Seltos facelift. It will get a range of cosmetic and functional updates.

2023 Seltos facelift launch date revealed

Ahead of its debut, launch timeline of Kia Seltos facelift has been revealed. While the exact date is not known, it is being reported that launch will take place in the first week of July. Deliveries are expected to commence soon after.

Seltos facelift will focus on matching rival offerings as well as introduce some new best-in-class and segment-first features. Some of the long pending demands of enthusiasts will also be considered. For example, a test mule was recently spotted with a panoramic sunroof. In its current format, Seltos is equipped with a single pane sunroof. Latest spy shots now reveal the Seltos GT Line top variant in fully undisguised avatar.

Talking about visual changes, Seltos facelift is expected to get a refreshed front fascia. Updates are likely for the front grille, LED DRLs and bumper. LED strip could be introduced at the front and rear as well. Some of the features could be carried forward such as the Crown Jewel LED headlamps and ‘Ice Cube’ LED fog lamps. New tail lamps are expected onboard Kia Seltos facelift.

ADAS is another feature that seems desirable for Seltos facelift. As of now, Astor is the only product in compact SUV segment to have the option of ADAS. With ADAS, Seltos can improve its overall safety. Assessed by Global NCAP in 2020, Seltos had scored a 3-star rating in crash tests.

Inside, Seltos facelift is expected to get new design elements, ambient lighting and new colour theme. Seltos is already well-equipped with a range of premium features such as wireless charger, ventilated seats, 360° surround view camera, blind view monitor and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Seltos facelift performance

Engine options will be carried forward from the existing model. However, there’s a possibility of a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that will work as the successor to the discontinued 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor. The new 1.5-litre turbo unit makes 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is expected to get transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

Existing engine options include a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor that makes 115 PS and 144 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and IVT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel unit makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed iMT and 6AT. Seltos facelift is expected to be launched at a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of Grand Vitara, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kushaq/Taigun, MG Astor and upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Source