Kia Seltos Facelift LED Tail Lights Revealed In New Spy Shots

Kia is currently testing facelifted Seltos and Sonet – Seltos is expected to launch this year

Kia Seltos has been a run-away success since its launch. It has helped the South Korean brand establish its presence in the Indian market. Now, Kia is getting ready to launch the facelifted Seltos SUV. The latest set of spy images give a better look of its LED tail lights / braking light.

2022 Kia Seltos Facelift Design

Talking about the facelift, 2022 Seltos will get new headlight with split setup and a revised front fascia. Front is likely to resemble that of Sportage, which wears Kia’s new design language. Rear-end will also be revised to give a more sharper look. Side profile is likely to remain unchanged.

The test mule in latest spy shots is wearing 16 inch single tone alloys with 205/60 tyres. Earlier test mules that were spied, had 17 inch alloys with dual-tone finish and look like machine-cut units. Updated Seltos will get panoramic sunroof like Hyundai Creta, and not a single pane unit that is on offer with current Seltos in India.

2022 Seltos interiors could get a mild update including addition of some new upholstery / colour options. Addition of some features too could happen, considering the previous model is already around 3 years old. Highlight could be addition of connectivity features via Kia’s UVO platform. ADAS features will also be on offer, as test mule has been spied with Radar module in front.

2022 Seltos Engine Specs

2022 Seltos SUV will mostly continue with the same set of powertrain options which are currently on offer in respective markets. For India, Seltos gets 2 petrol engines and 1 diesel motor as options. We expect that Kia will continue with the same set of engines for 2022 version too. There will also be the addition of diesel IMT option.

On safety front, Seltos top of the line trim will continue to feature six airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, hill start assist, 360° camera, parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

It would be interesting to see if Seltos’ ADAS option gets launched in India or not. ADAS stands for Advanced Driver Assistance System. It is to be noted that the upcoming breed of mid-range cars have started to feature ADAS, at least on the top-spec trims. Kia is known for keeping its models feature rich so there is a good chance that 2022 Seltos ADAS feature will be on offer in India.

2022 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch Timing

Though a global car, India was among the first markets in the world to get Seltos back in 2019. Same is expected with 2022 Seltos. Launch will mostly take place after that of 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift, which has already been spied testing in India. Ahead of facelifted Seltos, Kia is getting ready to update Seltos with a new blue colour and 6 airbags as standard.

With the addition of new features, it is fair to assume that 2022 Seltos will be priced at a slight premium when compared with the current model. Existing Seltos starts at INR 9.95 lakhs (ex-showroom). We won’t be surprised to see the starting sticker price getting into seven digit range.