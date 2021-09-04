Kia Seltos, Sonet Prices Increased By Up To Rs 20k – New Price List Vs Old

Kia recently added a new range-topping trim of Seltos named X Line at a starting price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia has struck the right chords with Indian car buyers as the South Korean carmaker has been generating more than decent business in our country. It set foot in India in 2019 with Seltos which created a storm of sorts in the local market. The mid-size SUV was followed by an equally impressive compact SUV Sonet the next year.

Both SUVs form the key to Kia’s bread and butter in India since they are the sole mass sellers for the company. Kia also retails Carnival luxury MPV which is brought to the country as a Completely Built Unit. The carmaker stated that it has witnessed 55% YoY growth for the month of August 2021.

Kia Seltos, Sonet – Sep 2021 Price

The sister brand of Hyundai has increased prices for Seltos and Sonet from this month. The increase in prices of both the SUVs has been attributed to rising cost of input materials and transportation. This is the 3rd price hike of Kia Seltos and Sonet for 2021. First was in Jan, then in May and now in Sep.

Petrol variants of the Seltos have received a price hike of up to Rs 10k while diesel Seltos prices have been increased by Rs 20k. Base petrol Seltos entry price has been kept unchanged at Rs 9.95 lakhs. Below is the new price list of Kia Seltos for Sep 2021.

Sonet petrol prices have been increased by 10k across range, except for top GTX+ DCT variant, whose prices remain unchanged. Diesel Sonet prices have been increased by Rs 20k for all variants, except for HTK+ 6MT, whose prices have been increased by Rs 10k. Below is the new price list of Kia Sonet for Sep 2021.

August 2021 Sales

The company revealed that it was able to dispatch as many as 16,750 units of its passenger vehicles last month to dealerships across the country. Out of this, Seltos became the highest contributing model with 8,619 units. Its sub-4 metre sibling Sonet posted consistent sales volume with 7,752 dispatches in August this year. Carnival recorded a sales volume of 537 units last month which is the highest monthly figure for the MPV to date.

Commenting on Kia’s sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director, Kia India, revealed that the company has sold nearly 1.3 lakh cars in CY2021 with an average of over 16,000 vehicles per month. With festive season around corner, Kia is expecting a further rise in its sales volume. To cater to the pending orders and the upcoming high demand for cars, Kia is planning to ramp up its production output.

Other accomplishments

Earlier in July this year, Kia achieved three subsequent milestones. It became the fastest carmaker to accomplish three lakh sales along with the dispatch of two lakh Seltos, and 1.5 Lakh connected Kia vehicles. The brand is hopeful of utilising cent percent capacity of its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh by the end of this year. Kia is also aiming to achieve a cumulative sales figure of four lakh units by January 2022.

Seltos X Line

Just a couple of days ago, Kia launched the new X Line trim of Seltos at a starting price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom) which will sit on top of the lineup. It comes with enhanced aesthetics both inside and outside the cabin. It is offered with the same set of features as the GT line. Most importantly, it wears a new Graphite Grey paint scheme with a Matte finish.