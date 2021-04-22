Kia Seltos, Soul Recalled In The US Over Faulty Piston Rings – 1.47 Lakh Affected

The latest recall by Kia has affected models manufactured in 2020 and 2021 and featuring the 2.0-litre powertrain

Kia Motors has recalled its Seltos SUV and Soul wagon in the USA facing a potential risk. As many as 1,47,249 units of both UVs have been affected by this recall which is said to have been caused by a failure in the engine components. Reports suggest that an inconsistent heat treatment process for the piston oil rings can damage the motor.

According to a report filed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week, it mentions that this could lead to loss of power, therefore increasing the risk of a complete breakdown. The recalling exercise is slated to begin on June 11 this year. Models powered by the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder have been specifically affected by this recall.

Cause of this recall

Kia customers have been asked to contact the company for more information. The root cause of this problem was that the supplier didn’t apply the correct heat treatment method that created harder piston oil rings in affected models.

In due course of time, the rings could scuff the cylinder bore. Eventually, the consumers will be left with a seized connecting rod bearing which could potentially lead to doom.

As far as safety against fire risk is concerned, oil may leak onto surrounding exhaust components and detonate. Owners of the affected models might see their car’s oil pressure warning light illuminate. Other signs of this problem are increased oil consumption and abnormal noises created by the motor.

The Korean carmaker is confident that only one percent of the total cars recalled will actually be affected by this issue. Kia says that it is yet to come across any accidents or injuries related to this problem. However, as per the paperwork filed by NHTSA, there have been four such incidents that are potentially related to this problem.

Recall Process

During the recall process, the engine will be inspected by authorised service network team and affected models will have their engines torn down. The faulty motors will be replaced with brand new engines without any extra cost.

Kia also says that it will be installing a new noise sensing system software at the piston rings for better monitoring of the issue in future. Among all other vehicle recalls in recent times, this one seems a herculean task since the number of cars recalled is sizable plus the process of replacing an entire powertrain could be weary and time taking.

None of the India-spec Seltos is affected by this recall new recall since Kia does not offer the compact mid-size crossover with a 2.0-litre petrol motor in India. Instead, Seltos is offered with three engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill. Kia Seltos was recalled in India back in Nov 2020.