Kia Seltos With New Logo Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Along with the updated Seltos with new logo, Kia is also expected to launch Seltos Gravity Edition

A little more than a week ago, we reported that Kia will be making a ‘big announcement’ on April 27 and that this announcement is in regards to its mid-size SUV Seltos. It seems like the Seltos line-up is all set to get updated from the said date with new logo as well as a new special edition.

Ahead of the launch Kia has shared a cryptic post on its social media handles. With an image featuring an apple atop a book and a caption that read, “The one who asked ‘Why’.”, the company indicated the launch of Gravity Edition of Seltos. The reference to gravity here is the apple in the pic. The Gravity Edition of the compact crossover first made its debut in South Korea in July last year.

Exterior Styling

Compared to the standard model, Gravity Edition of Seltos comes with a host of updates both on the exterior and interior. The most significant update on this special model’s exterior styling is a chrome studded pattern on its front grille instead of a signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille.

Other distinct highlights include 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, silver finish on the ORVMs, door garnish and bigger skid plates at front and rear. We can also expect some new colour options to be offered with this variant as well. It remains to be seen if the India-spec Gravity edition comes with same features as Korea-spec.

Interior & Features offered

Inside the cabin, the Gravity Edition sports a new grey-black colour theme. Based on the top-spec trim, it is expected to be packed with all tech wizardry. Hence it will offer features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car tech, Bose audio system, ambient lighting, a 7-inch TFT driver’s instrument display, wireless phone charger, lane keep assist and more. As per our previous report, a panoramic sunroof is also expected to make the list.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Other than all these exterior updates and feature additions, this special variant is also likely to boast Kia’s new brand logo that comes with a new brand campaign that states, “Movement that inspires”. However, there are hardly any chances of mechanical updates.

It is expected to be offered in all three engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, a CVT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Being based on the top-spec trim, it is likely to have a price above the current top Seltos variant. Since Kia has rejigged and trimmed Seltos’ lineup in India twice- once last year and once just recently, a new top-spec trim with premium looks and more features is likely to provide a refreshing touch to the SUV and further increase its appeal.