Kia Sonet 7 Seater First Look Walkaround – 3rd Row Seating, Legroom

As of now, there’s no official word about 7-seater Sonet’s India launch plans

Positioned as a people carrier, 7-seater Sonet gets bench seats in second and third row. The seating configuration is 2+3+2. Entry to third row is via the sliding and collapsible second row seat. This is achievable with an effortless one touch tumble function.

Sonet 7-seater cabin space

In terms of dimensions, 7-seater Sonet is the same as 5-seater Sonet. Indonesian Sonet measures 4120 mm in length, which is longer than the sub-4-meter Sonet in India. Width (1790 mm), height (1615 mm) and wheelbase (2500 mm) of 7-seater variant is the same as 5-seater Sonet.

From initial impressions, it appears that front and second row passengers on 7-seater Sonet are unlikely to face any space constraints. However, things may be a bit tight for third row passengers, especially for taller guys. With the addition of third row, boot space is almost entirely occupied. However, third row seat is fully collapsible. This can be used when there’s a need to carry luggage.

Fuel tank capacity of 7-seater Sonet is 10 litres less as compared to 45 litres of 5-seater model. This could be another measure to make space for things to fit in properly. Take a look at the walkaround video by AutonetMagz below.

Sonet 7-seater key features

7-seater Sonet borrows most of its features from the 5-seat variant. From outside, 7-seater Sonet looks exactly the same as the current model. Some key features include full LED headlamps with LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, R16 alloy wheels, chrome radiator grille, electric body coloured ORVMs, and LED rear combination lamps.

On the inside, 7-seater Sonet has leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, 4.2 inch LCD colour instrument cluster, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, BOSE Premium 7-speaker sound system with mood lights, roof mounted AC blower for rear seat passengers, full auto temperature control and wireless smartphone charger.

Sonet 7-seater powertrain

Engine is the same as 5-seat variant, the 1.5 litre Smartstream, DOHC, Dual CVVT unit that is capable of generating 115 ps of max power at 6300 rpm and 144 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm. Transmission options include 6-speed MT and CVT. Talking about safety, 7-seater Sonet offers 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist control, ABS with EBD, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Kia is offering five variants of 7-seater Sonet in the Indonesia market. There’s the base Standard 7 (MT), Smart 7 (MT or iVT), Dynamic 7 (iVT) and Premiere 7 (iVT). These are priced in the range of Rp 199,500,000 (~ INR 10.18 lakh) to Rp 296,000,000 (~ INR 15.11 lakh).