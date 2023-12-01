Kia Sonet Facelift First Official Teaser Out – New Headlight, LEDs

Kia Sonet facelift borrows some exterior features from the Seltos facelift while top spec variants receive 6 airbags and ADAS

Kia Sonet, which along with the Seltos, Carens and EV6, brings in rich rewards for the company each month is set to receive a facelift. Having garnered a notable fan following, Sonet facelift is now set to enter markets early next year even as it will be making its official debut in December 2023. This is the first refresh that this sub-compact SUV will be receiving following its debut in August 2020.

Kia Sonet Facelift First Official Teaser Out

Kia Sonet facelift has been spied on test ahead of its official debut in India. Now it has been officially teased. Latest teaser draws our attention to several exterior and interior updates that are set to be offered on the facelift. Besides some added features, the Sonet facelift will also receive technical and safety updates but since its engine lineup to BS6 Stage II-compliant engines have been updated just recently, no mechanical updates expected.

Exterior updates are slated to include revised bumpers at the front and rear, new LED headlamps along with LED DRLs, fog lamp housing and wraparound tail lamps with connected LED light bar at the rear. Added chrome enhances its premium appeal while features also include single pane sunroof, roof rails, shark fin antenna and 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels with plastic wheel caps and diamond cut pattern.

Interior upgrades would be in the form of a revised dashboard design, updated upholstery and new fully digital instrument cluster. The Sonet facelift will also boast of features such as ventilated seating in the front and automatic climate controls along with rear AC vents. Sonet facelift will also get safety updates with 6 airbags as standard while an ADAS suite and 360 degree camera may be offered on the top spec variants.

Kia Sonet Facelift Powertrain Options

With the Kia Sonet lineup recently updated to BS6 Stage II-compliant engines, there will be no change in the engines powering the facelift. It will continue to be powered by a 1.2 liter petrol offering 83 hp power and 115 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual.

It will also draw power via a 1.0 liter turbo petrol unit making 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque with transmission options to include 6iMT and 7DCT along with a 1.5 liter diesel engine which currently offers 116 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The diesel engine transmission options include either 6iMT or 6AT.

In view of these updated features, the Kia Sonet facelift is expected to come in within a higher price range as compared to its current counterpart that is priced from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex sh). In terms of competition, the Sonet facelift will continue to contend with other sub-compact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.