Kia Sonet Modified With Aftermarket Kit – Created By Bozz Concepts

Kia Sonet competes against a host of subcompact SUV rivals such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300

A large section of auto consumers like to get their vehicles a fancy makeover by visiting an aftermarket workshop. In India, however, this has become tricky since the Government does not allow any sorts of modifications on automobiles. Hence, auto enthusiasts merely have to suffice with digital renderings and 3D illustrations only.

In another example, Bozz Auto Designs has created a digital rendering that imagines a Kia Sonet as sort of a lifestyle or recreational vehicle. Plenty of modifications have been incorporated digitally with the use of aftermarket mod kits. Bozz Auto Designs is very well known for creating exotic design illustrations.

Their Mahindra Thar 6×6 Crossland project got quite popular among fans. The Sonet in this case is wrapped by a custom deep ocean blue colour scheme on its exterior. Design of the stock Sonet hasn’t been tinkered with, only cosmetic enhancements have been made to spruce up the car’s appearance.

Updated Exterior Styling

For starters, it gets the same gloss black finished front grille upfront with the new Kia logo slapped at its centre. However, the chrome outlining has been replaced with black panels.

The grille is flanked by a pair of custom headlights with LED internals. The custom-made front bumper and a scoop on the hood give it a rugged appearance. The bumpers also incorporate a wider air intake grille along with cube fog lamps inspired by Sonet’s larger sibling Seltos.

Along its side profile, Sonet gets blacked-out wheel arch claddings which give it a massive road presence. Filling up these huge arches are completely blacked-out CG-205T alloy rims from Vossen which further lends it masculinity. The forged alloy wheels have been wrapped around by chunky Yokohama Advan Apex tyres with a wide cross-section.

At rear, the lighting setup with the connected taillights remain unchanged, however, the use of black trims gives it a sportier edge. Kia badging at the centre of the tailgate is accompanied by Sonet, GT and Turbo branding. Additionally, the custom twin-tip exhaust and roof rails accentuate the subcompact SUV’s sporty appeal.

The roof rails appear to be functional as a Thule SquareBar EVO rack has been placed over it, the mounting rack also gets a Thule Motion XT Roof Box. The only mechanical update made is that the suspension setup has been lowered in order to offer a more planted ride and sportier on-road dynamics.

Variants & Engine Options

Sonet is currently retailed in six trims namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+ with prices ranging between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets three engine options- two petrol and one diesel while buyers can choose from as many as five transmission options.

