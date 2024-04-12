Kia Sonet My Convenience Plus Package Launched – Reduces Ownership Costs To 75p/km

My Convenience Plus program for Sonet owners boasts an incredibly low cost of ownership

Kia, renowned for its premium automotive offerings, has announced the extension of its acclaimed aftersales flagship program, My Convenience Plus, to its new Sonet. This move aims to provide Sonet owners with unparalleled support and service, building upon Kia’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Unmatched Value – Kia Sonet’s My Convenience Plus Package

Kia Sonet owners can now avail themselves of a comprehensive package of essential services tailored to meet their needs. This includes Prepaid Maintenance (PPM), Extended Warranty (EW), and Roadside Assistance (RSA), ensuring peace of mind and hassle-free driving experience.

My Convenience Plus program for Sonet owners boasts an incredibly low cost of ownership, with expenses as minimal as 75 paise per kilometer, depending on the selected plan. This cost-efficient offering further solidifies Sonet’s reputation for delivering exceptional value for money in its segment.

Key features of the My Convenience Plus Kia ownership program include scheduled maintenance, add-on services like wheel alignment, balancing, and tyre rotation, and extended warranty coverage for up to 4 or 5 years, depending on the chosen plan. The Roadside Assistance package includes an initial one-year tyre alloy protection, extending the coverage up to the 4th or 5th year as per the chosen plan.

Tailored Support – Flexibility and Savings

Moreover, Sonet owners can enjoy savings of up to INR 7,000 through the program, along with PAN India coverage and validity. To enhance the ownership experience further, Kia is offering a Scratch Care program for New Sonet owners, allowing them one free scratch repair (without dent) within the first 12 months from the date of sale.

My Convenience Plus program is available in two options: Premium (4 years) and Luxury (5 years), providing flexibility for customers to choose the plan that best suits their requirements. Whether online through the MyKia app or offline at any authorized Kia dealer, purchasing the program (within 60 days of delivery) is convenient and accessible, ensuring a seamless experience for Sonet owners.

Kia India Chief Sales Officer – Statement

Commenting on the new development, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Kia is continuously setting new industry benchmarks, and introducing ‘My Convenience Plus’ to Sonet customers underscores our commitment to enhancing the aftersales experience. With industry research recognizing Sonet’s lowest maintenance costs, coupled with the introduction of this program, Kia’s aftersales programs stand out as among the best in this segment. We are dedicated to delivering utmost convenience, affordability, and premium quality, ensuring peace of mind for our customers and setting new standards in customer satisfaction.”