Kia Sonet Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In 1 Yr Since Launch

Kia Sonet was the 4th best-selling SUV in India in August 2021 after the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue

Kia Sonet, launched in India in September 2020, has crossed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone. This is a notable milestone as it was achieved in under 12 months of launch. Priced from Rs 6.79 lakh, the Sonet contributes to almost 17 percent to the segment and 32 percent of Kia India’s overall sales.

In-demand Sonet Variants

Among the Sonet variants, it is the 1.5 liter diesel engine with automatic transmission that contributes 10 percent to overall sales while top spec variants contribute to almost 64 percent of sales. IMT technology has been seen to contribute to one-fourth of sales.

It may also be mentioned that Kia Sonet is the only car in its segment to offer a diesel engine with a torque-converter AT. Apart from the Sonet, Kia India also sells the Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India.

Kia Sonet is presented in 17 variants. It gets 10 segment first features that include rear door sunshade curtains, paddle shifters, a voice operated sunroof along with safety equipment among which are Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) in the lower variants.

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition?

Seltos is the first car Kia launched in India. On its first anniversary, Kia launched Seltos anniversary edition. On its second anniversary, Kia launched Seltos X-Line. Will Kia launch a new anniversary edition of Sonet to celebrate its success in India?

If it does get launch, Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition could receive contrasting exteriors, new front skid plate and diffuser along with coloured accents on its fog lamp housing and rear bumper. It could sport piano black ORVMs, spoiler and roof line along with black alloy wheels. Its exteriors, will likely be to the Seltos Anniversary edition will be seen with orange accents with First Anniversary badging.

The interiors of the Sonet Anniversary Edition will be seen in black with sporty orange accent. It will retain features such as electronic sunroof, ventilated front seats and multi drive modes as seen on the regular Kia Sonet.

Kia Sonet is offered in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine makes 83 hp power and 11 Nm torque while the 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo delivers 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque. The diesel engine lineup includes a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder engine that also powers the Seltos. This engine is in two states of tune, one offering 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque and the other making 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6 speed manual and 6 speed AT respectively.