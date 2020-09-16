Kia to Launch 7 New Electric Cars, SUVs by 2027 – Lineup teased

The first dedicated Kia electric vehicle codenamed CV will be launched next year in several international markets

Kia Motors has just announced a battery electric vehicle blitzkrieg that will see the company introduce 7 new products globally by 2027. The South Korean automaker has teased its future BEV range via an image and from the looks of it, majority of them are going to be crossovers.

Kia’s EV strategy

The future Kia electric vehicle range will consist of products of different size and configuration to cater to a varied customer base. The company has also revealed that it will partner with several charging companies across the world.

Since the introduction of its first electric vehicle in 2011, the Kia Ray EV, the company has sold over 100,000 EVs worldwide. With increased push for electrification, Kia is predicting that 25% of its total sales by 2029 will be accounted for by electric vehicles. In advanced markets like Korea, North America and Europe, the automaker is expecting EVs to contribute to 20% of total sales by 2025.

Seven new BEVs

Of the seven new Battery Electric Vehicles teased, the first is set to be unveiled in 2021. Codenamed Kia CV, it will be the brand’s first dedicated BEV and it will be sold in several international markets. The new range of vehicles will be based on Kia’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which is claimed to offer best-in-class interior space.

When it comes to body style, the new Kia electric vehicle range seems to comprise of at least 4 crossover SUVs of various sizes, a sportcars of sorts and a pair of compact hatchbacks/fastbacks. No further details have been furnished at this stage.

Retail model

In addition to launching new BEVs, Kia is also preparing to introduce new sales practices aimed at offering its EV customers diversified options. A new subscription model will be introduced apart from EV battery leasing and rental schemes. The company is also looking into ‘second-life’ battery related businesses to promote circular economy.

A marketing push for EVs of this magnitude will also warrant strengthening of after sales service operations to suit the new-age powertrains. To this end, Kia has announced that it will significantly increase the EV service bays at its dealerships across the world in the coming years in addition to developing its own service training programs.

Will Kia BEVs come to India?

With electric vehicle market slowly picking up in India, Kia would certainly be interested in bringing its future BEVs to our market. The key to success will be a rapid growth in the nation’s EV charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Kia Seltos and Sonet are expected to build a solid base for the brand in India.