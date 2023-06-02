Kinetic e Luna First Pictures Leak Online – Likely To Get Pedals

The first leaked image of Kinetic e Luna suggests presence of pedals that could come handy while on the go, if battery exhausts

For a long time, Luna ruled the Indian moped market. So impactful that people still call all mopeds Luna. Like Xerox is every copying machine and Jeep is every ladder-frame vehicle. Such was its impact. Now, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions is launching a new electric vehicle and bringing back the iconic Luna name.

Recently, CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani revealed the finalised name “e Luna”. And now, the first image of e Luna has leaked online. It is a no-brainer that Kinetic would stick to Luna’s iconic design language to establish semblance with the blast of the past. Let’s take a look at everything new.

Kinetic e Luna First Pictures Leak Online

Recently, the CEO revealed the confirmed e Luna name. In the same Tweet, she also kindled our memories with the iconic “Chal Meri Luna” advert of the yesteryears as well. This iconic Luna of the past is the primary source of inspiration for new Kinetic e Luna. The leaked images show how e Luna maintains a similar silhouette.

The new e Luna is still unmistakably a Luna. Kinetic has playfully added a dash of sophistication with a red contrast used against black base colour. It lends some character to this moped. There are chrome wire-spoke rims at both ends. These are likely to be 16” in size, similar to TVS XL100. Headlight is a round reflector unit, housed in a square housing.

Leaked image suggests telescopic front forks, but there is a good chance that these might be just shock absorbers too (think Activa 3G). Rear gets dual shock absorbers for weight-bearing capability. There are split seats on offer on e Luna. Rear seat might have a removable function to accommodate luggage.

Kinetic e Luna is likely to be primarily a commercial vehicle for the last mile delivery sector (both B2B and B2C models). Front step-through passage and rear removable seats might be enough for most last mile delivery applications. Leaked image suggests presence of pedals too, which would come in handy when battery runs out.

Electric powertrain for commercial applications

New e Luna will feature an electric powertrain. Kinetic hasn’t revealed battery and motor specs. We would wager that a small battery with 50 to 100 km of range from a single charge is highly likely. This is likely to be a fixed battery, unlike Honda Benly e, which features a removable battery and will target a similar market upon launch.

In terms of features, we expect bare minimum. For example, a digital instrument cluster (LCD), halogen headlights, tail lights and turn indicators, crash guard at the front, a grab rail at the back, drum brakes at both ends and not a lot more. Pricing could be around Rs. 50,000 mark.

