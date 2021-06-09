Komaki Electric Scooters, Motorcycle Online Booking Platform Launched

With social distancing as the new norm, every automaker in India is embarking on the digital route

The obvious hesitancy of buyers to venture into showrooms has caused some concern for automakers in the country. The new social distancing norms, the scare of venturing out, fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus in closed spaces and new government restrictions have make leading automakers pursue the digital mode of increasing sales.

Auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Kia, Toyota, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mercedes Benz were quick to follow the digital route amid the earlier lockdown announced by the Government of India. These automakers partnered with leading online portals such as Google and Facebook bringing global digital expertise to their dealer networks. Along with carmakers, two wheeler makers are also following a similar path.

Komaki Online Bookings Platform

Komaki Electric Vehicle has introduced a new online booking portal komaki.in/book-now, whereon customers can make their bookings of the company range of electric scooters from the comforts of their homes. Following the booking, the customer will then be directed to the company’s nearest dealership for the remainder of the process. Here the customers can purchase their vehicle, make online payments and will be offered after sales service.

Komaki announced two e-scooters and one electric motorcycle earlier this year. These include the Komaki TN95 and Komaki SE electric scooters, along with the Komaki M5 electric motorcycle. Prices start at Rs.96,000 for the Komaki SE while the Komaki TN95 carries a price tag of Rs.98,000 and the Komaki M-5 high-speed electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 99,000.

Noting heavy demand for these e-bikes in the country, the online portal makes it easier for customers who wish to avail these environmentally friendly and cost effective scooters. The Delhi based two wheeler make also plans to launch models with batteries that can offer a range of upto 220 km.

The new batteries will be manufactured in-house with cells imported from Korea. The batteries will be light weight and will be capable of fast charging. Charging time of 4-5 hours is what is being estimated while with regenerative braking technology, the bikes will need charging every 4 days. All batteries will come in with 3 year warranty to include 2 years coverage and free service in 3rd year.

Talking of the three electric vehicles recently launched, the Komaki SE is presented in Solid Blue, Metallic Gold, Jet Black and Garnet Red. It receives a full digital color instrument cluster and disc brakes.

Komaki TN95, gets larger dimensions, metallic guards, digital instrument cluster and park and reverse assist. Komaki M-5 electric motorcycle a first-of-its-kind offering. It is presented with two colors of Silver and Gold and is directed to a younger segment of buyers in the country with its innovative design and styling.